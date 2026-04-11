Dallas Cowboy and former FAMU star arrested on drug charge

Dallas Cowboys safety and former Florida A&M standout Markquese Bell was arrested Friday night in the Dallas area on drug possession charges, according to police records.

Authorities in Prosper, Texas said an officer pulled Bell over during a traffic stop and detected the smell of marijuana. A search of the vehicle reportedly uncovered less than two ounces of marijuana along with a THC vape device.

Bell, 27, was taken into custody and charged with possession of marijuana and a controlled substance.

A spokesperson for the Cowboys said the team is aware of the situation but declined further comment. Bell’s agent, Deiric Jackson, said his client will allow the legal process to play out.

Markquese Bell’s NFL career with the Cowboys

Markquese Bell joined the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Florida A&M in 2022. He quickly became one of the team’s developmental success stories.

The 6-foot-3 defensive back has played in 48 career games with 11 starts over four seasons. While much of his early role came on special teams, injuries opened the door for increased playing time.

Bell had his most productive season in 2023, finishing with 94 tackles and stepping into a hybrid linebacker role after a season-ending injury to Leighton Vander Esch.

He has appeared in all 17 games in each of the last two seasons and is entering the second year of a three-year, $9 million contract.

Markquese Bell working out prior to the 2022 NFL Draft.

Cowboys offseason puts pressure on Bell’s roster spot

Even before the arrest, Markquese Bell’s position on the Cowboys roster was not guaranteed.

Dallas has made multiple moves at the safety position this offseason. The team signed Jalen Thompson to a three-year, $33 million deal and added PJ Locke, who has familiarity with new defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

The Cowboys also restructured Malik Hooker’s contract, making it unlikely he will be released. Dallas could also add another safety in the upcoming NFL Draft.

With changes to the defensive system and increased competition at safety, Bell was already facing a difficult path to maintain a consistent role.

What’s next for Markquese Bell

The legal process will now play a major role in determining Bell’s immediate future.

For the Cowboys, the timing comes during a critical offseason as the team reshapes its defense. For Bell, it adds another layer of uncertainty to an already competitive roster situation.

His status with the team moving forward will likely depend on both the outcome of the case and how he fits into Dallas’ evolving defensive plans.