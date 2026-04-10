Son of NFL star enters portal after one year at FAMU

Anquan Boldin Jr., the son of former NFL standout Anquan Boldin Sr., is back in the transfer portal after one season with Florida A&M men’s basketball.

The 6-foot-4 guard played under head coach Charlie Ward during the 2025-26 season, contributing to a Rattlers team that made a run to the SWAC Tournament semifinals.

Boldin Jr.’s Role at FAMU

Boldin Jr. appeared in 18 games and made five starts during his lone season in Tallahassee.

He averaged:

5.8 points per game

3.0 rebounds per game

His top performance came on Nov. 17, 2025, when he scored 16 points in a game against Georgia.

He finished the season with 128 total points, providing depth scoring on the perimeter.

Part of a Breakthrough Season

Florida A&M saw significant progress during the 2025-26 campaign.

The Rattlers reached the SWAC Tournament semifinals, marking their deepest postseason run since joining the conference in 2021.

The team was led by:

Tyler Shirley – 12.0 PPG

– 12.0 PPG Jaquan Sanders – 11.7 PPG

– 11.7 PPG Antonio Baker Jr. – 9.9 PPG

Transfer Portal Movement Continues

Boldin Jr. originally transferred to Florida A&M from the University at Buffalo ahead of the season.

His return to the transfer portal reflects the continued roster movement across college basketball, particularly in the NIL and transfer portal era.

Forward Devere Palmer Jr. has also entered the portal after appearing in four games this season, averaging 7.8 points and 3.5 rebounds.

A Legacy Name in Sports

Boldin Jr. comes from a well-known athletic background.

His father, Anquan Boldin Sr., starred at Florida State before going on to a decorated NFL career that included a Super Bowl title and multiple Pro Bowl selections.

While Boldin Jr. has taken a different path on the basketball court, the family name remains recognizable across the sports landscape.