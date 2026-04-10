NFL legend Ray Lewis to serve as HBCU commencement speaker

Ray Lewis will bring NFL star power to an HBCU milestone next month as NC Central announced the Hall of Famer as one of the featured speakers for its 147th commencement ceremonies in Durham. (North Carolina Central University)

North Carolina Central University said Ray Lewis will speak during on Saturday, May 9. He will speak at the baccalaureate ceremony for the College of Health and Sciences, School of Business and School of Education. The ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m. inside McDougald-McLendon Arena.

The university will hold its 147th Commencement Exercises across two days, beginning Friday, May 8, and continuing Saturday, May 9. NCCU said the graduate and professional ceremony will begin Friday at 9 a.m. Saturday’s first ceremony, for the College of Arts, Social Sciences and Humanities, is set for 9 a.m.

A record-setting NFL career

Lewis gives the event one of the most recognizable names in American sports. The former Baltimore Ravens linebacker is widely regarded as one of the greatest defensive players in football history. He helped lead the Ravens to Super Bowl championships following the 2000 and 2012 seasons. Lewis won Super Bowl MVP honors after the franchise’s first title run, and built a Hall of Fame Resume.

It included two NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards, and 13 Pro Bowl selections.

For NC Central, the selection reflects a desire to send graduates into their next chapter with a message centered on resilience, leadership and impact. The university said this year’s speakers will challenge graduates “to lead with purpose, resilience and impact in their communities and beyond.”

Ray Lewis has an HBCU tie

That message fits Lewis’ post-playing profile. He has become a motivational speaker, author and public voice on discipline, growth and perseverance since retiring from the NFL. His son, Ray Lewis III, was honored posthumously with a degree from an HBCU, Virginia Union.

Lewis will be part of a broader commencement lineup that also includes Rev. Dr. Gwendolyn Boyd and NCCU School of Law alumna Dena King. Boyd will address graduate and professional students on Friday morning, while King will speak to Saturday morning’s baccalaureate ceremony.

NCCU said both ceremonies will stream live on the university’s website and YouTube channel. The school also noted that security screenings and a clear bag policy will be in place for guests attending commencement weekend.

For an HBCU like NC Central, bringing in a speaker with NFL stature adds another layer of visibility to commencement weekend. And for graduates preparing to leave campus, Ray Lewis will now be the one delivering the final charge.