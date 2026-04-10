Michael Jackson biopic using HBCU band of the year to promote film

The unmistakable sound of an HBCU marching band is once again taking center stage, this time alongside the legacy of Michael Jackson.

Southern University’s famed Human Jukebox has partnered with Lionsgate for a promotional campaign tied to the upcoming Jackson biopic, delivering a high-energy rendition of “Don’t Stop ’Til You Get Enough.”

Iconic marching band salutes iconic Michael Jackson

For Southern University Human Jukebox, the opportunity represents more than just another performance. It is a continuation of a long-standing tradition of excellence that has made the band one of the most recognizable in the HBCU world. The iconic band claimed the crown”Red Lobster Band of The Year” in December.

Band director Kedric Taylor made it clear that this was not an opportunity to pass up.

“Anything that’s on this level, dealing with a high-level artist, the King of Pop, you can’t pass it up,” Taylor said.

The collaboration places Southern University in a national conversation, blending HBCU culture with mainstream entertainment in a way that feels authentic and impactful.





Spotlight extends beyond the band

University leadership believes the moment could have ripple effects far beyond music.

Chancellor John Pierre emphasized that opportunities like this help elevate the profile of HBCUs across the country.

“It shows people what is possible,” Pierre said. “That we have a certain sizzle and that we are able to bring opportunities to students that aren’t typical.”

That visibility matters in an era where HBCUs are competing for students, resources, and national attention.

Cultural impact reaches Hollywood

Actor Kendrick Sampson, who portrays Quincy Jones in the film, said the collaboration highlights the deep cultural roots of HBCU institutions.

Sampson recalled seeing the Human Jukebox growing up and understands the lasting impression performances like this can make.

“To come to Southern, at any point, to see the band that did one of these songs, that’s how we keep our culture alive and feel empowered,” Sampson said.

He added that the moment is also a reminder of the importance of continued investment in HBCUs.

“It’s important more than ever to use whatever platform we have to amplify resources and direct people to HBCUs like Southern,” he said.

Michael Jackson biopic to hit theaters this month

The biopic Michael is scheduled to hit theaters on April 24, bringing renewed attention to Jackson’s global influence. For Southern University, the collaboration ensures that HBCU culture will be part of that conversation.

And if history is any indication, the Human Jukebox won’t just be participating — it will be stealing the show.