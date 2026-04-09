NCAA may soon allow athletes to play five full seasons

The NCAA is exploring a major overhaul of its eligibility rules that could reshape college sports.

A proposed model would allow athletes to compete for five full seasons, replacing the current system that limits players to four seasons within a five-year window.

What Is the Proposed “5-for-5” Rule?

Under the proposal, athletes would receive five years of eligibility starting at age 19 or upon high school graduation—whichever comes first.

The new model would eliminate many of the existing mechanisms that extend eligibility, including:

Traditional redshirt seasons

Medical hardship waivers

Most eligibility appeals

Only limited exceptions would remain, such as:

Maternity leave

Military service

Religious missions

The proposal is still under review by an NCAA Division I committee, with discussions expected to continue in the coming weeks.

Why the NCAA Wants Change

The push for reform comes as the NCAA faces increasing legal challenges tied to eligibility decisions.

According to reports, the organization handled more than 1,400 waiver requests in the past academic year, approving roughly two-thirds. Dozens of denied cases led to lawsuits, contributing to at least $16 million in legal costs.

Inconsistent rulings across different courts have also created confusion.

“I don’t like it when what judge you end up in front of determines whether somebody gets to play another year,” NCAA President Charlie Baker said earlier this year. “That’s not fair.”

If approved, the new rule could significantly impact roster management across college football.

Redshirting has long been used to:

Develop quarterbacks and linemen

Allow players to physically mature

Manage depth and long-term roster planning

Without redshirts, programs may need to rethink how they recruit and develop talent.

The change could also affect younger athletes, as extended eligibility for current players reduces available roster spots for incoming recruits and transfers.

Connection to NIL and the Transfer Portal

The proposal comes at a time when college sports are already undergoing rapid change.

With the rise of NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) deals, some veteran players—especially quarterbacks—have financial incentives to remain in college longer, with reports of top athletes earning millions annually.

Balancing those opportunities with roster limits has become a growing concern for programs and administrators.

When Could the Rule Take Effect?

While the proposal has not yet been approved, sources indicate implementation could begin as early as fall 2026.

A phased rollout is expected, with protections in place for current athletes under existing eligibility rules.

What’s Next

The NCAA Division I Council is expected to review the proposal soon. Additional details, including transition plans and potential grandfather clauses, are likely to be released in the coming weeks.

If adopted, the rule would mark one of the most significant changes to NCAA eligibility in decades.