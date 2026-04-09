HBCU volleyball program signs daughter of former NBA player

Imani Thomas is taking her game from the DMV to the HBCU ranks, as the daughter of former NBA player Etan Thomas has committed to play volleyball at Livingstone College.

Livingstone volleyball announced the signing of Thomas in a social media post, welcoming the Bowie, Maryland native to “Blue Bear Nation.” The program identified her as a freshman opposite and noted that she starred at Bishop McNamara High School.

That makes this more than just another recruiting pickup. It is also another example of a legacy athlete choosing the HBCU path while bringing a recognizable family name into college athletics.

Thomas comes to Livingstone with a story that already speaks to toughness. Etan Thomas shared that his daughter battled shin splints throughout the 2025 travel season before learning the injury had developed into a stress fracture. He explained that she wanted to keep pushing through the pain. But the family made the difficult choice to prioritize her long-term health over a short-term return.

That decision now appears to be paying off.

Fighting through adversity

Etan Thomas described Imani as “a soldier” who kept competing despite the injury. He said she was devastated to miss key events, including college camps, but added that her boot eventually came off and she returned to training.

That context gives this commitment added meaning. Livingstone is not only getting a promising volleyball player, but also one who has already dealt with the physical and mental grind that comes with being an athlete.

For many recruits, the road to college is about highlight tapes and scholarship offers. For Thomas, it also included patience, recovery and trusting the process.

NBA roots, HBCU future

Her father is best known for his career as an NBA veteran and outspoken presence beyond basketball, but Imani Thomas is now carving out her own lane. Instead of the hardwood, her next chapter will play out on the volleyball court at an HBCU with a long history in Black college athletics.

That alone makes this commitment notable.

Livingstone called Thomas a “dynamic incoming freshman,” and the Blue Bears will now hope that energy translates into immediate impact. If her background and resilience are any indication, she should arrive ready to compete.

For Livingstone, this is a strong addition to the roster. For Thomas, it is the start of her own college story.

And for fans who follow the growing connection between legacy athletes, the NBA and the HBCU experience, this is one more reminder that Black college sports continues to attract talent with both name recognition and real upside.