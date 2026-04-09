HBCU Eyes Championship Coach to Lead New Era

HBCU Allen University is preparing for a major change in its women’s basketball program. Kevin Herod is expected to leave Florida Memorial University (NAIA) and take the head coaching job at Allen University, according to basketball contributor Liv Antilla. This move signals a pivotal moment for a program aiming for sustained success at the NCAA Division II level.

Allen recently relieved Olivia Gaines of her duties despite a strong two-year record. Gaines led the Yellow Jackets to 36–19 overall and 29–14 in SIAC play. She produced the program’s first SIAC Player and Freshman of the Year and set a school-record 18-win season.

Momentum remains in Allen’s program. Leadership now focuses on finding a coach who can push the team into national relevance. Herod’s name is at the top of the list due to his proven ability to build winning teams quickly.

Allen University Targets Proven Winner in Kevin Herod

Allen University appears set to benefit from one of the most consistent winners in small college basketball if Kevin Herod finalizes the move. His most recent stint at Florida Memorial demonstrated immediate impact and high-level execution. In his first season, Herod guided the Lions to a 24–5 overall record and a 13–3 mark in conference play. That performance culminated in a SUN Conference Tournament Championship and a berth in the national tournament.



Recognition followed quickly. Herod earned SUN Conference Coach of the Year honors, while senior guard Kamesha Moore secured Player of the Year accolades. The program also claimed the regular season championship, reinforcing Herod’s ability to maximize roster potential in a short time-frame.



The following season brought continued competitiveness. Florida Memorial finished 16–9 overall and 10–6 in conference play during the 2025–26 season. While not matching the previous year’s dominance, the team remained firmly in contention and sustained a culture of disciplined play and postseason expectations.

Herod’s resume extends well beyond his time in Miami Gardens. Prior to joining Florida Memorial, he led Langston University to a 24–8 record and an NAIA National Tournament appearance during the 2023–24 season. Across his two years at Langston, the Lady Lions posted a combined 41–21 record, underscoring his ability to build winning programs quickly. Before that tenure, he became the all-time winningest coach in Talladega College history.

Over 12 seasons as a head coach, Herod has compiled a 245–105 career record, translating to a .705 winning percentage. His teams have secured five conference championships, two tournament titles, and six national postseason appearances. Consistency defines his coaching identity. Programs under his leadership tend to improve rapidly, compete with structure, and maintain a strong defensive foundation.

Allen University Looks to Reset Program Identity

Allen University now stands at a crossroads as it reshapes its women’s basketball identity following recent changes. Administrative decisions suggest a desire to build on past success while aiming for greater postseason impact. Bringing in a coach with Herod’s background would signal a commitment to long-term competitiveness and national visibility.



Allen’s decision ultimately reflects broader trends within HBCU athletics. Institutions are increasingly investing in experienced leadership to compete across NCAA and NAIA levels. Strategic hires like this one can redefine program trajectories and elevate institutional visibility.



As developments continue, all eyes remain on Columbia. The expected move could reshape not only Allen University’s immediate future but also the competitive balance within its conference.