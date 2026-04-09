Deion Sanders daughter Shelomi Sanders finds new home

Shelomi Sanders is on the move again, and this latest stop takes Deion Sanders’ daughter away from the HBCU ranks after two seasons at Alabama A&M. Sanders has committed to Colorado State University Pueblo. It is a NCAA Division II school in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. Her move continues a winding college journey that has included Jackson State, Colorado and Alabama A&M.



The move marks another turn in a college journey that has already crossed several levels and storylines. Shelomi Sanders began her career at Jackson State, the HBCU where her father, Deion Sanders, reshaped the football program and national conversation.



When Deion Sanders left Jackson State for Colorado, Shelomi Sanders followed him to Boulder. She did not see much action there. After that stop, she transferred to Alabama A&M to continue her career at an HBCU program in the SWAC.



Her time at Alabama A&M brought visibility to the women’s basketball program. That was expected. Any program featuring a child of Deion Sanders will draw extra attention, especially when that player has already been part of the Jackson State and Colorado storylines.

Alabama A&M’s talent made playing time scarce

Still, Shelomi Sanders’ role at Alabama A&M remained limited over two seasons. In 2025-26, she played in 15 games and logged 92 total minutes. She scored 14 total points while shooting 6-for-27 from the field and 4-for-20 from three-point range.

Her best game of the 2025-26 season came against Miles on Dec. 7. She scored eight points in 17 minutes and hit two three-pointers. She also handed out two assists against Richmond and played a season-high 18 minutes against Talladega.

In 2024-25, Shelomi Sanders played in 26 games for Alabama A&M. She scored 31 total points and averaged 1.2 points per game. Her season high was six points, which she reached against Alabama Huntsville and later at Alcorn State.

Shelomi Sanders and Alabama A&M close a brief HBCU chapter

For Alabama A&M, the transfer ends a short but closely watched chapter. Shelomi Sanders never became a major rotation piece, but her name brought added attention to the HBCU program and its women’s team.

Now she heads to Colorado State Pueblo looking for a fresh start and a better chance to grow on the court. For Shelomi Sanders, this next stop is about more than another transfer. It is about finally finding the right fit after Jackson State, Colorado, and Alabama A&M.