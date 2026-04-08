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Cardi B course is coming to this HBCU

Howard University
Tolly Carr

Author:

Tolly Carr

April 08, 2026

Cardi B Howard University course

Howard University is bringing hip-hop culture into the classroom in a new way.

The HBCU will introduce a three-credit elective course centered on rapper Cardi B, examining her music, brand, and cultural impact as part of a broader study of the music industry.

Course Built Around Cardi B’s Latest Album

The course, titled “The Cardi B: Am I The Drama? The Art, Production, Marketing, and Cultural Impact of Hip-Hop,” will focus on Cardi B’s second album, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

According to Billboard, the project earned more than 200,000 equivalent album units in its first week.

The class will explore the album through multiple lenses, including:

  • Music production
  • Marketing and branding
  • Media and business strategy
  • Gender studies and cultural theory

Why Cardi B?

Professor Jasmine Young, director of Howard University’s Warner Music/Blavatnik Music Business Center, said Cardi B represents more than just a popular artist.

“Cardi B — she’s not just the moment. She’s definitely the movement,” Young said in an interview with WUSA-9.

Young described the artist as a powerful case study in both culture and business.

“She’s business, she’s everything,” Young said, emphasizing the relevance of studying a global music figure in an academic setting.

A New Approach to HBCU Hip-Hop Education

The course will be taught in collaboration with:

  • Dr. Msia Kibona Clark, associate professor in African Studies
  • Professor Pat Parks, Department of Theatre Arts

It will also be supported through Howard University’s partnership with the Warner Music/Blavatnik Center, which focuses on preparing students for careers in the music industry.

The class is designed for students minoring in hip-hop studies and will provide insight into how artists build brands and navigate the business side of entertainment.

More Than Music: Culture, Business and Representation

In addition to analyzing Cardi B’s music, the course will examine broader topics, including:

  • Representation of Black women in the music industry
  • The global influence of hip-hop culture
  • The business strategies behind major artists

Young said the goal is to connect classroom learning with real-world industry practices.

Course Details and Enrollment

The course is scheduled to debut in Fall 2026 and will be held twice a week. Enrollment will be limited to 24 students, making it one of the more selective offerings in the program.

Growing Influence of HBCUs in Hip-Hop Studies

Howard University has been at the forefront of integrating hip-hop into academic study, and this course continues that trend.

By focusing on a current artist like Cardi B, the university is expanding how music, culture, and business are taught at the collegiate level.

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