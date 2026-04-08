A 23 year old Howard grad comes up short in Mayoral election

BOWIE, Md. — Rebecca Pearce, a 23-year-old Howard University graduate and HBCU alumna, was among nine candidates in Bowie’s recent mayoral special election, which was ultimately won by Michael Esteve.

Pearce, the youngest candidate in the race, received 532 votes (8.04%), finishing fourth in the election held to fill the vacancy left by former Mayor Tim Adams.

Election Results

Michael Esteve secured the mayor’s office with 3,348 votes (50.60%), earning a majority in the crowded field.

Full results are as follows:

Michael Esteve — 3,348 votes (50.60%)

— 3,348 votes (50.60%) Wanda J. Rogers — 1,384 votes (20.92%)

— 1,384 votes (20.92%) Roxy Ndebumadu — 942 votes (14.24%)

— 942 votes (14.24%) Rebecca Pearce — 532 votes (8.04%)

— 532 votes (8.04%) Takisha V. Brown — 210 votes (3.17%)

— 210 votes (3.17%) Babatunde Alegbeleye — 103 votes (1.56%)

— 103 votes (1.56%) Remington Tennessee — 79 votes (1.19%)

— 79 votes (1.19%) Write-In — 11 votes (0.17%)

— 11 votes (0.17%) Conrad NkimbI — 7 votes (0.11%)

Pearce entered the race after announcing her candidacy in late February. As a recent graduate of Howard University, a leading HBCU, she represented a younger generation of candidates seeking local office.

Her campaign focused on issues including affordability, economic development, and improving city services.

Growing Presence of HBCU Graduates in Public Service

Pearce’s candidacy reflects a broader trend of HBCU graduates, including those from Howard University, pursuing leadership roles in government and civic engagement.

While she did not win the race, her participation highlights increasing interest among younger candidates in local elections.

Leadership Transition in Bowie

The special election was held following the resignation of Mayor Tim Adams, who stepped down after being appointed to the Prince George’s County Council.

Esteve’s victory gives him a majority mandate as he prepares to lead the city moving forward.