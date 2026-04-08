Nolan Smith inks extension after historic season

NASHVILLE — Tennessee State University and head men’s basketball coach Nolan Smith have agreed to a contract extension. Director of Athletics Dr. Mikki Allen announced on Tuesday that will keep him leading the Tigers through the 2031 season. The extension reflects the university’s commitment to sustained excellence and the continued growth of its athletics program.

“My staff and I are incredibly blessed to continue leading this program,” said Smith. “Last season, we laid the foundation and established a clear standard for a winning culture. We’re excited, motivated, and ready to keep building something that makes the Tennessee State University community proud.”

“Nolan Smith has made an immediate and transformative impact on our program, leading with purpose, energy, and a commitment to excellence,” said Allen. “He is a winner whose passion for this university has energized our community and strengthened TSU basketball’s national profile. This well-deserved extension provides stability and momentum for the future, and we look forward to continued success under his leadership.”

Nolan Smith made history

In his first season, Smith guided the Tigers to a 23–10 overall record and a 15–5 mark in conference play. It culminated in Tennessee State’s first OVC Tournament title in more than three decades and the program’s first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1994.

“This is about building something sustainable and positioning Tennessee State for long-term success,” said TSU President Dwayne Tucker. “Coach Smith has elevated our program in just one year, and this extension reflects our confidence in his leadership and our vision for the future of TSU athletics.”

Smith’s achievements earned him OVC Co-Coach of the Year honors, the first in Tennessee State history. He also gained finalist recognition for the Joe B. Hall, Ben Jobe, and Hugh Durham Awards, which recognize the nation’s top mid-major coaches. His leadership helped produce a high-scoring offense averaging 80.5 points per game and a relentless defensive presence. He had several all-conference players, including OVC Player of the Year Aaron Nkrumah.

“As we continue to move the university forward, strategic investments like this strengthen our ability to compete at a high level, attract top talent, and bring greater national visibility to Tennessee State University,” Tucker added. “This is about momentum, opportunity, and ensuring our student-athletes have the resources and leadership to succeed.”

Head Coach Nolan Smith said, “I’m honored to continue leading this program. Our players, staff, and community have worked tirelessly to build a culture of hard work, accountability, and pride. This extension reflects our shared commitment to elevating TSU basketball, and I’m excited for what lies ahead.”

With this extension, Tennessee State basketball looks ahead to continued success on and off the court. Under Smith’s leadership, the program is positioned to build on its historic momentum, attract top-tier talent, and further elevate TSU’s presence on the national stage.