HBCU Athletes Shine on Day 3 of the Texas Relays

HBCU athletes delivered a strong showing during the third day of the 2026 Texas Relays. Several standout teams and individuals earned their way into Saturday’s finals.

Women’s 4x100m Relay

The relay events were a major highlight, as three HBCU teams battled it out in the prelims. With only the top nine times advancing to Saturday’s final, the competition was amped up.

Howard University: The Bison women delivered a standout performance, finishing 5th overall in the prelims with a blazing time of 44.40. They finished just ahead of Baylor (45.50), comfortably qualifying for the finals.

The Bison women delivered a standout performance, finishing 5th overall in the prelims with a blazing time of 44.40. They finished just ahead of Baylor (45.50), comfortably qualifying for the finals. Hampton University: The Lady Pirates had a strong showing, finishing 11th with a time of 45.49. While they narrowly missed the qualifying cut-off, they notably finished ahead of Houston (45.78).

The Lady Pirates had a strong showing, finishing 11th with a time of 45.49. While they narrowly missed the qualifying cut-off, they notably finished ahead of Houston (45.78). Arkansas-Pine Bluff & Prairie View A&M: UAPB finished 19th with a time of 46.48, followed by Prairie View in 21st at 46.72.

Women’s 100m Hurdles

In the hurdles, Howard University dominated the HBCU representation.

Lauren Thompson

Marcia Sey (Howard): Sey led the pack, finishing 2nd in her heat with a time of 13.16 (3.4m/s). This performance didn’t just earn her a spot in the next round; it also placed her in the top seven of the NCAA rankings this season.

Sey led the pack, finishing 2nd in her heat with a time of 13.16 (3.4m/s). This performance didn’t just earn her a spot in the next round; it also placed her in the top seven of the NCAA rankings this season. Lauren Thompson (Howard): Finished 12th overall with a solid time of 13.42 .

Finished overall with a solid time of . Gabby White (Howard): Clocked in at 13.72, finishing 20th.

Women’s Shot Put

The shot put saw two HBCU competitors:

Temi Banwo (Howard): Finished 9th with a mark of 13.92m.

Finished 9th with a mark of 13.92m. Michaela Booker (Prairie View A&M): Finished 13th with a mark of 13.21m.