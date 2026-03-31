LA Clippers bringing in CIAA Band for its HBCU Night

Winston-Salem State University’s Red Sea of Sound Marching Band will take center stage during an NBA event at the LA Clippers’ HBCU Night presented by AT&T on April 2 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

The band will perform at halftime of the NBA game between the Los Angeles Clippers and San Antonio Spurs. As a result, the Red Sea of Sound will showcase its energy, precision and tradition to a national audience.

Red Sea of Sound Earns NBA Spotlight

This performance marks a major milestone for Winston-Salem State.

For the first time, the university will perform at the Intuit Dome. Because of that, the Red Sea of Sound will appear in front of thousands of NBA fans while expanding its national reach.

The band is known for high-energy performances and musical excellence. In addition, it plays a key role in campus culture and community engagement.

The Red Sea of Sound from Winston-Salem State University (Photo Courtesy: WSSU)

HBCU Culture Meets the NBA Stage

HBCU Night presented by AT&T celebrates Historically Black Colleges and Universities through a full arena experience.

Throughout the evening, fans will enjoy pregame programming, live entertainment, alumni engagement and in-game recognitions. Most importantly, the Red Sea of Sound’s halftime show will serve as a featured highlight.

WSSU Leaders Highlight Opportunity

Dr. Michael Magruder, director of bands, said the moment reflects the students’ talent and preparation.

“This is an incredible opportunity to highlight the talent and tradition of our Red Sea of Sound on a national platform,” Magruder said. “Our students represent the very best of Winston-Salem State University.”

Expanding WSSU’s Reach Through the NBA

Winston-Salem State Chancellor Bonita J. Brown emphasized the broader impact.

“This moment underscores WSSU’s focus on expanding visibility and deepening community engagement,” Brown said. “In turn, opportunities like this elevate the student experience and reinforce our commitment to excellence.”

Red Sea of Sound Builds National Momentum

The Red Sea of Sound continues to grow its national presence.

Now, with an appearance on an NBA stage, the band adds another chapter to its legacy. Ultimately, the performance highlights the power and tradition of HBCU bands in sports and entertainment.