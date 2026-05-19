NFL Pro Bowler takes ambassador role at HBCU program

Former NFL star Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie is taking on a new role with an HBCU program as Allen University named him its official Athletics Ambassador.

Allen University Athletics announced the appointment in Columbia, S.C., adding a high-profile football name to its growing athletic department. Rodgers-Cromartie brings a strong résumé to the role. He played 12 seasons in the NFL, earned two Pro Bowl selections and built a reputation as one of the league’s top defensive backs during his career.

Now, he will help Allen University Athletics with student-athlete success, community engagement, alumni relations and national visibility.

Allen looks to build HBCU momentum

Allen officials said Rodgers-Cromartie’s experience and profile can help elevate the program beyond the field. His role will focus on supporting student-athletes while also helping the department grow its reach.

“Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie represents the very best of athletic achievement, leadership, and professionalism,” Allen University Director of Athletics Stanley Cromartie said. “We are honored to welcome him to the Allen University family as our Athletics Ambassador. His experience, passion, and dedication to uplifting HBCU athletics will have a tremendous impact on our student-athletes and our institution.”

Rodgers-Cromartie said he is ready to help Allen continue building.

“I am honored to join Allen University as Athletics Ambassador,” Rodgers-Cromartie said. “HBCUs continue to play a vital role in shaping opportunities for young people, and I look forward to supporting the student-athletes, staff, and university community in every way possible.”

Former NFL star adds visibility

Rodgers-Cromartie is an HBCU graduate himself. He starred at Tennessee State University before becoming a first round NFL Draft pick in 2008.

The move comes as Allen University continues seeking ways to grow its athletic brand. The school said it is focused on strategic partnerships, leadership initiatives and developing student-athletes in competition, academics and life.

For Allen, adding a former NFL star to an official ambassador role gives the HBCU program another recognizable voice as it works to expand its presence.