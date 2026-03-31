HBCU Marching Bands: Women Who Lead (P1)

In HBCU football, many times the marching band is a bigger draw than the sport. Halftime becomes the main event, and often, the electrifying entrances of the bands rival the action on the field itself. Thousands remain for the famed “Fifth Quarter,” holding on to every note long after a three-hour game has ended.

From the thunder of the drums to the power of the tubas and the grace of the flag corps, the pageantry of HBCU marching bands stands in a class of its own. This excellence has carried them to the world’s biggest stages. From Super Bowls and the Tournament of Roses Parade to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and Presidential Inaugurations. HBCU bands are not just entertainment—they are a cultural force in high demand.

At the center of it all are the drum majors—the field generals of the band. They set the tone for pregame and halftime, commanding attention with precision, charisma, and show-stopping performances. Whether through backbends, acrobatics, or perfectly timed movements, the spotlight often begins with them.

For decades, women have made their mark in this prestigious role. From pioneers like Felicia Carter-Johnson of Tennessee State’s “Aristocrat of Bands” to trailblazers like Cori Bostic, who became the first female drum major of Florida A&M’s Marching “100” in 2018, these women have carried the tradition forward with excellence and pride.

HBCU Gameday reached out to women drum majors

HBCU Gameday solicited the support of all those in the HBCU sphere to help us identify these remarkable women. The response has been amazing and we thank each of you who pointed us in the direction of these HBCU legends so we could honor them properly. We now present these amazing women as a tribute during Women’s History Month.

As we celebrate Women’s History Month, we honor these queens who answered the call, broke barriers, and built lasting legacies as drum majors of HBCU marching bands.

Janaria Bateman

Bateman attended Benedict College and served as drum major for the Band of Distinction during 2025-2026. Her leadership and presence helped carry forward the proud tradition of excellence within HBCU marching bands. She represented discipline, musicality, and the continued rise of women in drum major leadership.

Dionne Beads

Beads attended Virginia State University. In 2025-26 she became the first woman drum major for the Trojan Explosion in 23 years. Her leadership and presence helped carry forward the proud tradition of excellence within HBCU marching bands. She represented discipline, musicality, and the continued rise of women in drum major leadership.

Cori Bostic

Bostic attended Florida A&M University and made history as the first female drum major of the world-renowned Marching “100.” Originally a member of the Lady Rattler basketball team, Bostic transitioned to the band to fulfill her passion for performance. She joined as a piccolo player. After an initial unsuccessful attempt at earning the role, she remained determined and ultimately achieved her goal in 2018. She ushered in a new era for the 72-year legacy of the Marching “100.” A member of Delta Sigman Theta Incorporated and Tau Beta Sigma National Honorary Band Sorority. Bostic’s journey reflects perseverance, excellence, and groundbreaking leadership within HBCU band culture.

Domonique Briggs

Briggs attended Hampton University and served as drum major for the Marching Force. She served as Head Drum Major during the 2005–2006 season. During her leadership, she guided the band through notable performances, including a historic victory over Jackson State at the Detroit Classic in her hometown. She was initially believed to be the first female Head Drum Major in Hampton’s history. Briggs later learned she was the second, while becoming the first to serve under the late Dr. Barney E. Smart. Her leadership and presence helped further solidify the role of women in prominent leadership positions.

LaToya Brooks “Showstoppa”

Brooks attended Clark Atlanta University and served as drum major for the Mighty Marching Panthers during 2002-03. Head (and only) drum major; Led the band at Honda BOTB as a Student Director .Her leadership and presence helped carry forward the proud tradition of excellence within HBCU marching bands, representing discipline, musicality, and the continued rise of women in drum major leadership.

Felicia Carter Johnson “No”

Carter-Johnson attended Tennessee State University and served as drum major for the The Aristocrat of Bands during 1980-1981, 1981-1982. I was the first female drum major for TSU. This was only a few years after the band had started allowing women to be instrumentalists.



“My instrument was the Tenor Saxophone in the marching band and the Baritone Saxophone in the jazz and symphony bands. I was asked to be drum major after the Band directors noticed my leadership ability. I would volunteer to assist other members with their field routine and dance routines after noticing they were struggling. I never tried out or auditioned for drum major. My work ethic spoke for itself, as well as my musical ability.”

Chastity Coleman

Coleman attended Lincoln University (Missouri) and made history as the first female drum major for the Lincoln University Marching Musical Storm. She served as Head Drum Major. During her tenure, she led the band through numerous parades, field shows, and performances across the Midwest. It established a standard of excellence and leadership. Coleman was also one of the first members of the program selected to the Missouri All-Collegiate Band in 2004, serving as an arranger for the ensemble. She was president of the Eta Theta Chapter of Tau Beta Sigma National Honorary Band Sorority, Incorporated. She currently serves as a Director of Bands, continuing her impact by developing young musicians and carrying forward the tradition of excellence.

Ja’Kaylie Crain “”Ms. Extraordinary” or “Princess of the league””

Crain attended UAPB and served as drum major for the The Marching Musical Machine of the Mid South (M4) during 2025-2026. Ja’Kaylie “Ms. Extraordinary” Crain is a trailblazer in the band world. She made history as the first female drum major when the Fordyce High School Red Storm. She then transitioned to show style and continued her groundbreaking path at the UAPB, becoming the first female drum major in the M4 band in the past decade and the fifth female drum major overall.



Throughout her time with the band, Ms. Crain demonstrated resilience, strength, and leadership, performing at numerous events. She said her favorite was the 2025 Southern Heritage Classic in Memphis, Tennessee. She also made history within The Delta Pi Chapter of Tau Beta Sigma by serving as president while simultaneously holding the drum major title, the first in the organization’s chapter history.







Tamarah Davis

Davis attended Hampton University and served as drum major for the The Marching FORCE during 2001. Under the direction of Barney E. Smart, Tamarah Davis was the fourth female Drum Major of the Hampton University Marching Band. She was the first woman to hold the position in over a decade. Her leadership helped open the door for a new generation of female Drum Majors who would soon follow.

Coco Drane

Drane attended Langston University and served as drum major for the LUMP during 2019-2022. She was head drum major Spring 2022. She was the first female drum major in over a decade. Drane says she learned what it means to be a leader and inspire her peers. Drane is a Spring 2020 initiate of the Delta Alpha chapter of Kappa Kappa Psi National Honorary band Fraternity Inc. As well as a Spring 2022 initiate of the Iota chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc.

Ashley Dudley

Dudley attended Alabama State University and served as drum major for the Mighty Marching Hornets during 2006. Ms. Ashley Dudley was the First and Only Female Drum Major (so far) for The Alabama State University Mighty Marching Hornets. She broke that barrier in 2006 and stunned the ASU band, Fans and Alumni. Her marching skills and musicianship were impeccable. She was an excellent Drum Major that has been serving as the Bama State Drum Major Coordinator for over a decade. She is a member of Tau Beta Sigma and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Her leadership and presence helped carry forward the proud tradition of excellence within HBCU marching bands, representing discipline, musicality, and the continued rise of women in drum major leadership.

Crystal Fitzgerald

Fitzgerald attended Prairie View A&M University and served as drum major for the legendary Marching Storm. Beginning her journey in 2008 as a clarinetist, she quickly distinguished herself through her musicianship and leadership. She earned the role of Clarinet Section Leader in 2009. Fitzgerald achieved a historic milestone when she was named drum major in 2011. She became the first female to hold the position in more than 20 years. Beyond conducting, she contributed creatively as a member of the Dance Routine Committee. She was actively involved in the USDA Drum Major organization. Today, she continues her commitment to music as a band director. She inspires future generations while representing the enduring excellence and tradition of Prairie View A&M University.