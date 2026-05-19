NCAT continues to excel in Track & Field, claiming CAA Title

North Carolina A&T men’s track and field delivered a championship weekend, winning the CAA Outdoor Track and Field Championship behind dominant sprint, hurdle and field-event performances.

NCAT finished first in the men’s team standings with 184.33 points, holding off Northeastern, which placed second with 155 points. William & Mary finished third with 115 points, followed by Hampton with 111.66 and Monmouth with 104.5.

North Carolina A&T dominates sprints and hurdles

N.C. A&T made its biggest statement in the hurdles.

Isaiah Taylor won the men’s 110-meter hurdles in 13.30 seconds, setting a new CAA record. Teammate Jason Holmes also broke the previous conference mark, finishing second in 13.37.

The Aggies continued their dominance in the 400-meter hurdles, where Isaiah Taylor won again in 50.33. His brother, Xzaviah Taylor, finished second in 51.65.

Xzaviah Taylor also won the 400 meters in 45.61, one of the top times in the nation this season. A&T teammate Elijah Thomas finished third in the event.

Aggies pile up points on the track

Jason Holmes and Jalen Booth-Mitchell gave NCAT a 1-2 finish in the 100 meters. Holmes won the race in 10.53, while Booth-Mitchell followed in 10.63.

Booth-Mitchell later added another gold medal, winning the 200 meters in 20.62.

Dyimond Walker also delivered a championship performance for A&T, winning the 800 meters in 1:49.52. Teammate Taysaun Wilson finished third in 1:49.71.

Field events help seal CAA title

North Carolina A&T also got a major boost from the field events.

Barry Alston won the men’s discus with a personal-best throw of 55.58 meters. Xavier Partee added a second-place finish in the triple jump with a mark of 15.08 meters.

Those points helped the Aggies create enough separation to close out the team title.

Hampton, Northeastern also produce standout performances

Hampton closed the meet with a win in the 4×400-meter relay. The team of Daniel Danner, Ethan Moody, Jason Woods and Jayden Poteat finished in 3:08.42, just ahead of North Carolina A&T’s 3:08.53.

Northeastern had a strong showing in the 1,500 meters, taking three of the top four spots. Patrick Cantlon won the event in 3:47.06.

William & Mary’s Hayes Trapp won the 5,000 meters in 14:43.53, while Northeastern’s Carter Engelman captured the decathlon with 6,224 points.

Final men’s team standings

Rank Team Points 1 North Carolina A&T 184.33 2 Northeastern 155 3 William & Mary 115 4 Hampton 111.66 5 Monmouth 104.5 6 UNCW 65.5 7 Stony Brook 52 8 Hofstra 13 9 Campbell 8

The title adds another major moment for North Carolina A&T track and field as the Aggies continue to establish themselves as one of the CAA’s premier programs.