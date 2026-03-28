HBCU cheerleaders claim second national title this decade

For the second time in four years, HBCU Xavier (LA), brought home a national cheerleading title. XULA claimed the 2026 Nfinity NAIA Competitive Cheer National Championship in Topeka, Kansas.

XULA delivered a near-flawless routine in the finals to jump three spots and secure the Red Banner for the first time since 2022. It marked the second national title in four years for the HBCU. It another major achievement for one of the most consistent cheer teams in the NAIA ranks.

The Gold Rush had come painfully close in each of the previous two seasons, finishing national runner-up in both 2024 and 2025. But this time, Xavier closed the deal with a championship performance when it mattered most.

Strong finish seals the championship

The 10th Annual Nfinity NAIA Competitive Cheer National Championship was hosted by Visit Topeka at the Stormont Vail Events Center. All 15 teams competed in preliminary rounds on Friday before returning for the finals on Saturday.

The scoring format left plenty of room for movement. Preliminary scores counted for just 25 percent of the total, while Saturday’s finals performance made up the remaining 75 percent. That gave Xavier an opportunity to make a major move, and it took full advantage.

Xavier posted a championship-winning final score of 96.13, nearly four full points better than runner-up Indiana Wesleyan, which finished with 92.72. That margin showed just how strong Xavier’s final routine was on the biggest stage.

Indiana Wesleyan matched its best finish in program history by placing second. St. Ambrose, which led the field after Friday’s preliminary round with a 92.98, dropped to third overall with a final score of 91.75. Cumberlands finished fourth at 91.73, while Oklahoma City rounded out the top five at 91.48.

Another proud moment for Xavier, HBCU cheerleaders

The national championship adds another shining chapter to Xavier athletics and gives HBCU supporters another title to celebrate. It also reinforces Xavier’s place as a powerhouse in NAIA competitive cheer.

Florida Memorial, another HBCU program in the field, finished eighth with a score of 86.61.

For Xavier, though, Saturday belonged to the Gold Rush. After back-to-back runner-up finishes, the program returned to the top of the mountain and brought home another national championship trophy.

This story will be updated.