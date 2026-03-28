SWAC Baseball is forming a logjam at the top

The SWAC baseball standings tightened over the weekend as multiple contenders made moves, but Bethune-Cookman remains the team to beat heading into Sunday’s series finales.

After two days of conference play, five teams now sit within striking distance behind the Wildcats, setting up a pivotal Sunday across the league.

Bethune-Cookman Survives Early Test from Jackson State

The headline series of the weekend delivered immediate drama in Daytona Beach.

Jackson State stunned Bethune-Cookman 8-7 on Friday, handing the conference leader its first SWAC loss. The Tigers’ offense came through late, raising early questions about whether the Wildcats’ grip on first place was slipping.

However, Bethune-Cookman responded emphatically on Saturday with a 13-2 win, reasserting control of the series and improving to 7-1 in conference play (18-9 overall).

With the series tied, Sunday’s rubber match now carries major implications.

Texas Southern and Grambling Trade Blows in Top-Tier Showdown

One of the most important series in the SWAC standings has lived up to expectations.

Texas Southern dominated Friday with a 15-8 win in Houston, using a powerful offensive performance to stay near the top of the standings.

But Grambling State answered on Saturday, winning 9-5 in 10 innings to even the series.

Now both teams sit at 6-2 in conference play, along with several others, making Sunday’s matchup a potential separator in a crowded race.

Florida A&M Sweeps First Two, Continues Climb

Florida A&M has quietly become one of the hottest teams in the SWAC.

The Rattlers:

Defeated Alabama State 5-1 on Friday

Followed with a 9-1 win on Saturday

With the sweep of the first two games, Florida A&M improves to 6-2 in conference play and has won two straight games.

They now sit firmly in the crowded group chasing Bethune-Cookman.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Explodes Offensively

Arkansas-Pine Bluff made one of the biggest statements of the weekend.

After a tight 8-7 win over Alcorn State on Friday, UAPB exploded for an 18-2 victory on Saturday in Pine Bluff.

The Golden Lions now sit at 6-2 in SWAC play, riding momentum into Sunday with a chance to secure the series.

Southern and Prairie View Split, Valley Gains Ground

Several teams in the middle and bottom of the standings saw mixed results:

Southern bounced back from a 9-1 win Friday loss to Prairie View with a 9-1 win , but Prairie View answered Saturday with a 6-3 victory

, but Prairie View answered Saturday with a Mississippi Valley State won both Friday (2-1 in 10 innings) and Saturday (6-2) against Alabama A&M, gaining momentum after a slow start

Valley now sits at 2-6 in conference play, while Alabama A&M continues to struggle with an eight-game losing streak.

SWAC Standings Tighten Behind the Leader

As of Saturday night, the standings show a clear leader—but a crowded chase pack:

Bethune-Cookman: 7-1

Texas Southern, Florida A&M, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Grambling State: all 6-2

Jackson State: 4-4

Five teams are now within one game of each other behind Bethune-Cookman, creating a volatile race heading into Sunday.

Sunday Sets the Tone for the Next Phase of the Season

Sunday’s matchups will determine multiple series winners and could shift the standings significantly.

Key games include:

Jackson State vs. Bethune-Cookman (rubber match)

Grambling State vs. Texas Southern (rubber match)

Florida A&M vs. Alabama State (series sweep opportunity)

Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Alcorn State

With so many teams clustered near the top, every result matters.