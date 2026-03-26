WSSU extends coach after historic title, NCAA run

WINSTON-SALEM, NC(March 26, 2026) – Winston-Salem State University (WSSU) has announced a two-year contract extension for head women’s basketball coach Tierra Terry . This follows a historic 2025-26 season that elevated the program’s profile and set a new standard for success.

In her first season leading her alma mater, Terry guided the Lady Rams to a 28-4 record, a CIAA Tournament championship and the program’s first appearance in the NCAA Division II Sweet 16. The team finished the season ranked No. 13 nationally and third in the Atlantic Region.

Her efforts earned her CIAA Coach of the Year honors and marked one of the most impactful debut seasons in program history.

The contract extension underscores the university’s belief in Terry’s long-term vision and culture-building, not just the outcome of one historic season. Discussions around the extension began prior to the team’s CIAA championship run, reflecting the university’s early confidence in Terry’s leadership and the direction of the program.

Tierra Terry led WSSU to a program record in wins. Assistants Jessica Freeman and Dylan Anderson complete her staff. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

A new standard at WSSU

“ Tierra Terry has set a new standard for our women’s basketball program,” said Interim Athletic Director Eric Burns . “Her passion for this university, combined with her ability to develop student-athletes and build a winning culture, made extending her contract an easy decision.”

A proud WSSU alumna, Terry returned in 2025 as the program’s 12th head coach, bringing experience from Virginia Union University and several collegiate programs.

Since her return, she has transformed the Lady Rams into a championship program, emphasizing discipline, defense and a team-first culture that gained national recognition.

Under her leadership, two student-athletes earned CIAA All-Rookie Team honors, including CIAA Rookie of the Year Breonna Roaf , while three players were named to the CIAA All-Conference Second Team.

The Lady Rams’ success has also contributed to increased visibility for WSSU, reinforcing the university’s role in developing talent and fostering excellence both on and off the court.

Jessica Freeman has been promoted to associate head coach. (WSSU/Keith Quick)

Freeman promoted to associate head coach

“Coach Tierra Terry ‘s leadership has elevated our women’s basketball program and brought well-deserved recognition to Winston-Salem State University,” said Winston-Salem State University Chancellor Bonita J. Brown. “This historic season reflects the discipline, resilience and excellence we strive for across our institution, and we are proud to support her continued success.”

“I’m grateful for the continued belief in our vision,” Terry said. “Winston-Salem State is home for me, and we are just getting started. Our goal is to build a championship culture that our university and community can be proud of.”



Also announced, assistant coach Jessica Freeman has been named associate head coach.

For more information on WSSU women’s basketball, contact the WSSU Office of Athletic Media Relations at (336) 750-2143 or visit www.wssurams.com.