No. 8 Seed Prairie View One Win From SWAC Title

The Cinderella story in HBCU basketball just keeps rolling. No. 8 seed Prairie View A&M is still dancing after knocking off Alabama A&M 74–55 in the SWAC Tournament semifinals Friday night. What started as a surprising run out of the bottom of the bracket has turned into one of the biggest stories of championship week.

Now the Panthers are one win away from completing a stunning march to the title.

Prairie View has been playing its best basketball at exactly the right time. Behind tough defense, paint dominance, and a backcourt that refuses to cool off, the Panthers once again showed that their late-season momentum is no fluke.

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Panthers Take Control Early

From the opening tip, Prairie View looked like the more confident team.

The Panthers shot a scorching 53.8% in the first half, going 14-for-26 from the field while building a commanding 36–21 halftime lead. On the other side, Alabama A&M struggled to get anything going offensively, shooting just 26.1% (6-for-23) before the break.

Prairie View head coach Byron Smith knew the Bulldogs would be a challenge despite the final score.

“Obviously, big-time win for us,” Smith said. “Alabama A&M is a quality basketball team, and their record is not indicative of the type of team they have. Coach Donte Jackson is one of the best coaches in this conference. We knew we had our work cut out for us.”

Still, his team left little doubt in the semifinal.

Prairie View Owns the Paint

The Panthers controlled the game where it mattered most — inside.

Prairie View poured in 44 points in the paint compared to just 20 for Alabama A&M, using its physical presence to dictate the pace from start to finish. The Panthers finished the night shooting 52% from the field (26-for-50) while holding the Bulldogs to 33.3% (18-for-54).

Forward Corey Dunning anchored the interior with 10 rebounds and two blocks, helping Prairie View dominate the glass and shut down second-chance opportunities.

For Smith, the defensive effort has been the foundation of this tournament run.

“Our defense is really putting us in position to be good offensively,” Smith said. “We’re switching a lot of things right now, and it’s creating confusion for teams. When we defend and rebound, everything else starts to fall into place.”

Horne and Wells Keep the Cinderella Run Alive

Prairie View’s offense has been powered throughout the tournament by the dynamic duo of Dontae Horne and Cory Wells — and they delivered again in the semifinals.

Horne led all scorers with 25 points while adding six assists and five rebounds. Wells followed with 17 points and seven boards, continuing the hot streak that has fueled the Panthers’ improbable run through the bracket.

Guard Lance Williams also stepped up with 18 points, including a nearly flawless 12-of-13 performance from the free-throw line.

The backcourt trio has repeatedly come through in big moments, giving Prairie View the scoring punch needed to survive each round of the tournament.

Chemistry Peaking at the Right Time

Prairie View’s surge has also coincided with the team finally finding its rhythm late in the season.

After navigating roster turnover and injuries earlier in the year, the Panthers look like a group that has fully clicked at the perfect time.

When asked about the “Cinderella” label attached to his team, Smith smiled before delivering a response straight out of the Kobe Bryant playbook.

“People are saying it’s a Cinderella run,” Smith said. “In the words of Kobe Bryant—job’s unfinished. It might be a surprise to some people, but not to us. We believed in ourselves all year.”

Guard Tai’Reon Joseph, who recently returned from injury, said his role has been simple.

“I’ve been out for about a month,” Joseph said. “So I’m just feeding off the energy, coming in and playing defense and trying to be the energy guy. It’s not about scoring all the time — it’s about helping the team win.”

One Win Away From History

Now Prairie View A&M stands just one victory away from completing one of the most unlikely runs in recent SWAC Tournament history.

The Panthers entered the bracket as the No. 8 seed. A few days later, they’re playing for an HBCU basketball championship.

And if this week has proven anything, it’s that Prairie View isn’t satisfied with just the Cinderella label.

The Panthers are chasing the crown.