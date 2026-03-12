MEAC Tournament: Coppin State jelling as it advances to semis

NORFOLK, Va. — Coppin State used defense, rebounding and timely scoring to defeat North Carolina Central 70–52 in MEAC Tournament action on Thursday afternoon. Coppin advanced to the semifinals against Howard.

The HBCU postseason matchup was defined by Coppin State’s defensive effort, which held NCCU to just 28 percent shooting (14-50) from the field. The Eagles also controlled the glass 44–25, creating second-chance opportunities and limiting Central to one shot on many possessions.

First-year head coach Darrell Mosley said preparation and film study helped Coppin State execute its defensive game plan.

“We watched a lot of film and tried to find weaknesses on our opposing team,” Mosley said. “We knew they wanted to go inside to the post, so we had rover assignments to protect the paint. If we rebounded and held them to one shot, we had chances.”

Coppin State pulls away late

The contest remained competitive for much of the afternoon before Coppin State created separation in the second half.

The Eagles outscored NCCU 41–27 after halftime, including a strong fourth quarter that sealed the win. Coppin State also generated 36 points in the paint while capitalizing on offensive rebounds and defensive stops.

Graduate guard Khilia Morris led Coppin State with 17 points, while Shanaii Gamble added 12 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double. Sydney Burris chipped in 11 points and eight rebounds.

NCCU was paced by Morgan Callahan, who finished with 17 points on 5-of-8 shooting. However, the Eagles struggled offensively throughout the game, committing 22 turnovers and shooting just 18.8 percent from three-point range.

Mosley proud of first-year group

For Mosley, the victory represents a milestone in his first season leading Coppin State.

The Eagles entered the year with an almost entirely new roster and limited depth, forcing the coaching staff to carefully manage players’ workloads throughout the season.

“I thought we brought in some solid pieces to compete right away,” Mosley said. “But we’re not 10, 11, 12 deep like a lot of teams. We had to be conscious of their bodies — shorter practices, recovery days — just to keep their legs fresh.”

Mosley praised his players for battling through the season and continuing to improve.

“They battled all year,” he said. “That’s all I can ask for in year one.”

Howard Awaits In MEAC Semis

The win sets up a semifinal showdown with defending MEAC champion Howard, which also captured the conference regular-season title.

Mosley believes his team is capable of competing with the Bison if it stays connected and withstands the runs that come in tournament play.

“We’ve played them well before,” Mosley said. “When this group shows up and locks in, they’re a dangerous team. We just have to come out and deliver the first punch.”

With the victory, Coppin State moves one step closer to the MEAC championship game while continuing a surprising run in Mosley’s first season leading the program.