Reigning SWAC Champs Win Tournament Opener by 24

Fast Start Sets the Tone for Southern

The Southern University women’s basketball team delivered a statement performance, defeating Jackson State 67–43 in a physical SWAC Tournament matchup. Behind balanced scoring, a dominant third quarter, and relentless defense, Southern controlled the game from the opening tip and never allowed Jackson State to gain momentum.

Southern wasted no time asserting itself offensively. The Jaguars came out aggressively, knocking down 6-of-12 shots in the first quarter while also converting 6-of-8 free throws. That efficiency helped Southern quickly build an early advantage while putting pressure on Jackson State to keep pace.

While Southern’s offense started strong, it was their defense that truly defined the opening period. Jackson State struggled to find quality looks and shot just 3-of-17 (17.6%) in the first quarter. Southern contested nearly every shot attempt, forcing the Tigers into difficult possessions late in the shot clock.

Jaguars Efficient in the First Half

Southern maintained its composure and offensive efficiency in the second quarter. The Jaguars shot 58.3% from the field during the period while adding two three-pointers to keep their lead growing.

Ball movement was a major factor in the Jaguars’ success early. Southern consistently moved the ball around the perimeter, creating open looks and allowing multiple players to get involved offensively. By halftime, the Jaguars had firmly established control thanks to strong shooting and consistent defensive pressure.

Jackson State, meanwhile, continued to struggle offensively. The Tigers shot 4-of-16 (25%) in the second quarter and also had difficulty converting at the free-throw line. Those missed opportunities made it difficult for Jackson State to cut into the growing deficit.

Third Quarter Surge Puts Game Out of Reach

If there was any doubt about the outcome, Southern erased it in the third quarter.

The Jaguars exploded offensively, shooting a blistering 9-of-12 from the field (75%) during the period. The scoring run allowed Southern to stretch its lead significantly and effectively put the game out of reach.

Southern women’s basketball attacked the basket, knocked down open shots, and continued to dominate defensively. Jackson State managed just 4-of-14 shooting (28.6%) in the third quarter, unable to match the Jaguars’ offensive rhythm.

By the end of the period, Southern had built a comfortable cushion and shifted the focus toward finishing the game strong.

Balanced Scoring Leads the Jaguars

Southern’s victory was fueled by a well-balanced offensive effort, with several players making meaningful contributions.

Mykayla Cunningham led the Jaguars with 10 points, shooting 3-of-6 from the field while going a perfect 4-for-4 at the free throw line. Cunningham also added two rebounds and two steals in just 18 minutes of action, providing an efficient scoring spark.

Guard Demonnie Lagway also scored 10 points, making a major impact off the bench. Lagway knocked down a three-pointer and was aggressive attacking the basket, converting 5-of-6 free throws to help keep the Jaguars’ offense flowing.

Forward Demya Porter added 9 points and four rebounds, shooting an efficient 4-of-7 from the field while providing physical play in the paint.

Bench Production Provides a Huge Lift

Southern’s depth proved to be one of the biggest differences in the HBCU matchup.

Olivia Delancy contributed 8 points, knocking down two three-pointers that helped extend the Jaguars’ lead at key moments in the game.

Anaja Hall delivered one of the most efficient performances of the night, scoring 8 points on a perfect 4-for-4 shooting while also grabbing five rebounds. Her presence inside helped Southern maintain control of the paint throughout the game.

Additional scoring came from Zaria Hurston and Jaylia Reed, who each finished with 6 points. Hurston also added five assists, playing a key role as a facilitator and keeping Southern’s offense organized.

Overall, the Jaguars had seven players score at least four points, highlighting the team’s depth and balanced attack.

Jackson State Battles but Struggles Offensively

Despite the tough night offensively, Jackson State women’s basketball still had a few bright spots.

Jaileyah Cotton led the Tigers with 10 points, knocking down two three-pointers while also recording two assists and two steals. Cotton logged a game-high 33 minutes and worked hard to create scoring opportunities for Jackson State.

Forward Pierre-Noelle Tcheuhchoua also scored 10 points and controlled the glass with eight rebounds, leading the Tigers in rebounding and providing a physical presence inside.

Mikayla Brown added 7 points and four rebounds, but the Tigers struggled to generate consistent offense as a team. Jackson State shot under 30 percent in three of the four quarters, making it extremely difficult to mount any serious comeback attempt.

Defense Seals the HBCU Victory

Southern’s defense remained strong throughout the entire game, consistently disrupting Jackson State’s offensive rhythm.

The Jaguars rotated well defensively, contested perimeter shots, and forced Jackson State into uncomfortable offensive possessions. Their ability to limit easy scoring opportunities allowed Southern to maintain control even during brief offensive lulls.

Jackson State showed some fight in the fourth quarter, scoring its highest total of the game during the final period. However, the early deficit proved too much to overcome as Southern continued to manage the clock and play disciplined basketball down the stretch.

Southern Builds Momentum in SWAC Tournament

Southern never let up defensively down the stretch, continuing to contest shots and control the glass as the final minutes ticked away. By the time the horn sounded, the Jaguars had delivered one of the most decisive performances of the opening round.

The victory carries added significance for Southern, which entered the tournament as the reigning SWAC women’s basketball champions. With Thursday’s dominant win over Jackson State, the Jaguars opened their title defense in convincing fashion and moved one step closer to another conference championship run.

Southern’s balanced scoring, defensive intensity, and third-quarter surge served as a reminder of why the Jaguars sit atop the SWAC Tournament. If this opening performance is any indication, the reigning champs appear poised for another deep run in the conference tournament.