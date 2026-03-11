Jackson State advances in SWAC despite losing top scorer

ATLANTA–Jackson State kept its Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Tournament hopes alive Tuesday night, despite missing its most important player.

The Tigers defeated Grambling State 68-65 at Gateway Center Arena in Atlanta to advance to the next round of the tournament. The win came without SWAC Player of the Year Daeshun Ruffin, who remains sidelined and is listed day to day with a lower leg injury.

Now Jackson State will face No. 2 seed Florida A&M in the third round of the SWAC Tournament on Wednesday night.

Daeshun Ruffin sat out the win against Grambling State on Tuesday with a lower leg injury.

Jackson State wins without its biggest star

Jackson State entered the game without Ruffin, the SWAC’s leading scorer and one of the top scorers in the nation.

Ruffin finished the regular season third in the country in scoring and ranked among the top five players in the conference in points, assists, and steals.

Without him, Jackson State relied on a pair of unlikely contributors.

Jalen Tatum delivered a game-high 18 points, along with four assists and four steals. He also sealed the win with two clutch free throws with three seconds remaining.

Meanwhile, Delyle Williams, who earned the start in Ruffin’s absence, added 13 points and six rebounds in 35 minutes.

Jayme Mitchell Jr. also contributed 12 points and six rebounds, while Dorian McMillian, back after a three-game absence, scored 15 points off the bench, all in the second half.

Jackson State rallies past Grambling

Grambling pushed Jackson State throughout the game and led by as many as nine points early in the second half.

However, Jackson State responded with a strong comeback fueled by McMillian’s second-half shooting.

The sophomore guard hit three three-pointers and gave the Tigers a lead with seven minutes remaining.

The game stayed tight down the stretch.

Tatum’s driving layup gave Jackson State a 66-65 lead with 24 seconds left. He then sealed the victory at the free-throw line.

Jackson State finished the game shooting 37.3 percent from the field, while Grambling shot 38.9 percent.

Antonio Munoz led Grambling with 14 points.

Next challenge: Florida A&M

The victory sets up a matchup with No. 2 seed Florida A&M.

The Rattlers enter the tournament with momentum after a strong regular season under first-year head coach Charlie Ward.

Florida A&M finished as the No. 2 seed in the SWAC standings, building its identity on physical defense, rebounding, and controlling tempo.

The Rattlers are especially dangerous when they dominate the offensive glass and limit turnovers.

A win on Wednesday night from either team puts the squad two wins away from the SWAC championship and an NCAA Tournament berth.

Season series: Jackson State vs Florida A&M

Jackson State swept Florida A&M during its two regular-season meetings.

The Tigers won the first matchup 66-65 in Tallahassee in January.

JSU pounded the Rattlers in the rematch with an 80-60 victory in Jackson during February.

What to watch Wednesday night

The biggest storyline remains the availability of Daeshun Ruffin.

If Ruffin returns, Jackson State gains one of the most explosive scorers in the country.

If he remains out, the Tigers will again rely on the balanced effort that carried them past Grambling. Ruffin watched the game from the bench last night, wearing a warm-up suit and a walking boot on his right foot.

Either way, the matchup with Florida A&M could be one of the most compelling games of the SWAC Tournament.

Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET at Gateway Center Arena in Atlanta.