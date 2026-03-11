HBCU Heavyweights Collide for Rare Historic Homecoming

Howard University and Morehouse Renew Historic *on-campus* HBCU Rivalry

For one weekend in October, Washington, D.C., will become the center of the HBCU universe. Alumni from Howard University, Morehouse College, and Spelman College are expected to descend on the nation’s capital for a rare reunion of three of the most influential HBCU institutions.

The gathering will be part of Howard’s 2026 Homecoming celebration, where the Bison will host Morehouse in a matchup that promises to be deeper than just a football game.

The weekend is expected to draw thousands of alumni and supporters from across the country. As a result, Howard’s campus will transform into one of the largest HBCU gatherings of the year. For many attendees, the football game will serve as the centerpiece of a much larger celebration of culture, legacy, and Black excellence.

The matchup is scheduled for Oct. 17, 2026, at William H. Greene Stadium in Washington, D.C. It will mark the first time in nearly 30 years that Morehouse has served as Howard’s Homecoming opponent. The last Homecoming meeting between the schools took place on Oct. 18, 1997.

Attention Morehouse, Spelman & Howard alumni



Howard University will be hosting Morehouse College for their 2026 homecoming on Saturday, October 17, 2026.



Plan accordingly because this one is extremely rare.



The last HU vs Morehouse homecoming matchup was in October 18, 1997. pic.twitter.com/bkvwIxjjnH — Je'lon Alexander, M.A. (@JelonAlexander) March 9, 2026

A Rivalry Returns to the Yard

For much of the last three decades, the Howard–Morehouse rivalry has played out away from campus.

The matchup became a traveling spectacle, appearing at RFK Stadium in Washington, D.C., and later at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey as the centerpiece of the HBCU New York Classic. Those neutral-site games often drew crowds exceeding 35,000 fans and helped elevate the rivalry’s national profile.

However, the move to large stadiums came with a trade-off. While the games gained scale and exposure, they lost some of the intimate energy that defines HBCU Homecoming.

Now, the rivalry is returning to where many alumni believe it belongs — the yard.

By bringing the game back to Greene Stadium, Howard aims to restore the traditional Homecoming atmosphere, including packed tailgates, marching band performances, step shows, and thousands of alumni reconnecting with the university community.

Howard head coach Ted White knows exactly how special that environment can be.

“There’s nothing like Homecoming at Howard,” White said, reflecting on his playing days.

“I remember the excitement of playing Morehouse for Homecoming, and I know that, for our young men, playing Morehouse on the Homecoming stage, in front of our alumni and students, is exactly the type of environment that builds culture, pride, and championship expectations,” he told Howard University’s The Dig publication.

A Full-Circle Moment for Ted White

For White, the 2026 Homecoming game represents a powerful full-circle moment.

Before returning to Howard as head coach in 2026, White built his reputation as one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in HBCU football history. During his career with the Bison, he set multiple program and Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) passing records.

White finished with 9,808 passing yards, 92 touchdown passes, and 638 completions. Accolades that still rank among the most prolific in conference history.

White’s legacy is closely tied to the Morehouse rivalry.

Howard’s last Homecoming victory over Morehouse came on Oct. 28, 1995, when the Bison defeated the Maroon Tigers 27–19 at RFK Stadium in Washington, D.C.

The game took place during the early years of quarterback Ted White’s career at Howard. One that would eventually produce one of the most decorated quarterbacks in HBCU football history.

White’s most memorable performance against Morehouse came two years later. During Howard’s 1997 Homecoming, the Bison delivered a 52–0 shutout of the Maroon Tigers. White threw three touchdown passes in one of the most dominant Homecoming performances in program history.

Now, nearly three decades later, White returns to the rivalry as Howard’s head coach. Adding another layer of meaning to the 2026 Homecoming matchup.

His hiring in January 2026 was widely viewed as a return of institutional legacy to Howard football. As an alumnus and former star quarterback, White has emphasized reconnecting the program’s history with its future while inviting former players back into the fold as mentors for the next generation of scholar-athletes.

A “SpelHouse” Reunion in the Nation’s Capital

While the football game will draw national attention, the broader cultural gathering may be just as significant.

The 2026 Homecoming weekend is expected to create a rare “SpelHouse” reunion in Washington, D.C., bringing together alumni from Morehouse College and Spelman College alongside the Howard community.

The Morehouse alumni presence in the D.C. region is particularly strong. The Greater Washington, D.C. Morehouse College Alumni Association, often referred to as the DC Metro Chapter, has long served as a hub for networking, mentorship, and community service among Morehouse graduates in the region.

Founded in December 1998, the chapter supports alumni throughout the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Northern Virginia.

Another notable tradition is the SpelHouse Sendoff, which celebrates incoming freshmen from the D.C. area before they leave for Atlanta to begin their journey at Morehouse and Spelman.

Because of this deep alumni presence in the DMV, the 2026 Homecoming game is expected to feel less like a typical road matchup for Morehouse and more like a citywide reunion of Spelman and Morehouse graduates returning to Howard’s campus.

A Century-Old Rivalry

The Howard–Morehouse rivalry stretches back more than a century.

The two programs first met in 1923, when Howard secured a 10–0 victory in the inaugural matchup. Since then, the series has become one of the most recognizable interconference rivalries in HBCU football.

Howard currently leads the all-time series 25–10–2.

Beyond the scoreboard, the matchup has long represented a symbolic meeting between two historic institutions founded in 1867. Both schools have produced generations of leaders across business, politics, education, and culture.

That shared legacy is one reason the rivalry continues to resonate across the broader HBCU community.

The Game Within the Celebration

While the matchup between Howard and Morehouse will draw national attention, the football game itself is only one part of the larger Homecoming experience.

For thousands of alumni returning to Washington, D.C., the weekend will serve as a celebration of community, tradition, and generational pride.

The return of the rivalry to campus also restores the unique atmosphere that defines HBCU Homecoming — an environment where marching bands, tailgates, step shows, and alumni gatherings combine to create a cultural event unlike any other in college sports.

When the Bison and Maroon Tigers take the field on Oct. 17, the scoreboard will only tell part of the story.

Because for one weekend at Howard University, the game will serve as the backdrop for something much larger — a showcase of Black excellence, history, and HBCU pride.