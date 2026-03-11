HBCU Gameday to salute female HBCU drum majors for Women’s History month

As we celebrate Women’s History Month, HBCU Gameday wants to celebrate the queens who have led the heartbeat of HBCUs, their marching bands. For a long time, there have been women who have attained the position of drum major. From our estimates, it goes back more than 50 years.

We would like to present a salute to these amazing women with a grand article on March 30th. We solicit the support of those in the HBCU sphere to recall all of the women who have attained the position of drum major. We are limiting this honor to the drum majors as women have held several prominent positions in our HBCU marching bands over the years.

We need the help of all those in the HBCU band world to help us identify these amazing women. Fill out this form and submit it to us AND if you have access to a photo, please supply that as well by emailing it to djace2000@gmail.com. Please be sure to include your email address when filling out the information form in case we need to contact you for more information.

Click here to submit information