HBCU fired alumnus ‘with no cause’ says coach

Former WSSU men’s basketball coach Corey Thompson spoke out publicly this week following his dismissal from the HBCU. He said he was terminated “with no cause” and that the timing of the decision led to unfair speculation about his character.



In a written statement, Thompson said he respected the university’s authority to make decisions about its athletics programs, but called the end of his tenure “naturally disappointing.” He added that the timing “created speculation regarding unethical behavior or character concerns” on his part. “To be clear,” Thompson wrote, “I was terminated with no cause.”



Thompson also stressed the impact on those around the program, saying the decision affected “my family, our program, and most importantly our players,” whose season he said was “abruptly taken away from them.” He said his primary concern has been for his players’ well-being, “both on and off the court.”

WSSU record: struggles in two seasons before dismis

Thompson was hired in July 2024 and coached less than two full seasons. His first year, WSSU finished 5-22 in the 2024-2025 season, a campaign that included just two wins in CIAA play.



This season, Thompson was 7-15 when he was dismissed near the end of the year. At the time of the coaching change, the Rams had again managed just two CIAA wins, leaving the program well outside its usual standard in men’s basketball.



Thompson described himself in his statement as a proud alumnus and financial supporter of the university, adding that WSSU has “always held a special place” in his heart. He referenced the motto of the HBCU — “Enter to learn, depart to serve” — as a guiding principle since he graduated, and said serving the program was an honor he will always value.

HBCU program ends season with early CIAA tournament exit

Thompson’s statement comes as the Rams have now completed a difficult finish to the season. WSSU lost its final three regular-season games, then bowed out in the first round of the CIAA men’s basketball tournament following his dismissal. It finished the season on a 13-game losing streak.



The late-season results underscored the turbulence that can come with a coaching change in February, even as the Rams tried to regroup quickly under interim leadership.

WSSU athletics leadership still in transition

The program’s next steps will unfold amid continued uncertainty in the athletic department. WSSU is still operating under interim athletics director Eric Burns, and the university has not yet posted the men’s basketball coaching position.



That matters because the athletic director will play a central role in shaping the next chapter of the men’s basketball program — from overseeing a coaching search to managing broader expectations for an HBCU flagship with a proud basketball tradition.

For now, Thompson has made his message clear: he believes the public should understand he was not removed for misconduct, and he wants his dismissal viewed strictly as a decision made “with no cause.”