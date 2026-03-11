SWAC Tournament Shakeup: No. 2 seed upset

Alcorn State was expected to contend for the 2026 SWAC Tournament Championship, but the Lady Braves only made a brief appearance in Atlanta. The No. 7 seed Arkansas-Pine Bluff beat the No. 2 seed Alcorn State 64-60 in the SWAC Quarterfinals on Wednesday.



Alcorn opened with energy, getting an early three from Dalayja Hurt-Floyd and a strong burst from Lauren Nelson, whose inside scoring helped the Lady Braves build an early 9-2 lead. But UAPB stayed within striking distance, forcing turnovers and finding timely answers from Jailah Pelly and Khaniah Gardner. Pelly’s late three and Gardner’s work in the paint helped the Golden Lions close the first quarter on a push and cut the deficit to 11-9.

From there, UAPB looked like the team building momentum to secure the upset win. The Golden Lions erased the gap early in the second quarter, tied the game at 11, then kept leaning on their defense and composure as Alcorn’s offense stalled. Gardner continued to finish inside, Pelly delivered steady scoring, and UAPB turned late fouls and turnovers into points at the line. That closing surge sent Arkansas-Pine Bluff into the half with a 25-18 lead and all the momentum.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff broke the game open in the third quarter with relentless defense and transition scoring. The Golden Lions immediately turned turnovers into points, as Jailah Pelly scored back-to-back fast-break layups to push the lead into double digits. UAPB continued to pressure Alcorn State’s ballhandlers, forcing steals and bad passes that fueled a decisive run. Indiya Bowen added a step-back three in transition and Khaniah Gardner controlled the paint, helping the Golden Lions stretch the lead to 36–21 midway through the quarter.

Indiya Bowen from UAPB finished with 14 points.

Even when Alcorn created second-chance opportunities, Arkansas-Pine Bluff had an answer. Gardner and Bowen kept the offense steady while the Golden Lions’ defense continued to disrupt the Lady Braves’ rhythm. Late baskets in the paint and fast-break scores capped the surge, allowing UAPB to close the quarter on another run and take a commanding 53–35 lead into the fourth.

Alcorn State made one last push in the fourth, but Arkansas-Pine Bluff never let the game slip away. Nakia Cheatham and Kiarra Henderson fueled the rally as the Lady Braves trimmed an 18-point deficit down to five, then to four at 60-56 after another Henderson putback with under a minute left. Alcorn kept fighting, with Lauren Nelson adding a late second-chance basket and Cheatham drilling a three off a turnover with six seconds remaining to cut it to 63-60. But every time the Lady Braves threatened, UAPB answered. Jakyra Jackson gave the Golden Lions an early stabilizing bucket, Jailah Pelly stopped a run with a key jumper, and Arkansas-Pine Bluff iced the finish at the foul line. The late comeback made it tense, but the Golden Lions closed it out for a 64-60 win.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff was powered by a balanced offensive effort led by Jailah Pelly, who finished with 19 points, including two three-pointers and several key free throws late. Khaniah Gardner added 16 points and 10 rebounds to control the paint, while Indiya Bowen contributed 14 points and four assists as the Golden Lions’ backcourt kept the pressure on throughout the game. Jakyra Jackson chipped in eight points and seven rebounds to help UAPB dominate the glass and capitalize on Alcorn State’s turnovers.

Alcorn State was led by Nakia Cheatham’s 18 points and 11 rebounds, while Lauren Nelson and Kiarra Henderson each added 16 points to keep the Lady Braves within striking distance. Henderson also pulled down nine rebounds and dished out five assists. Despite the strong individual performances, turnovers and foul trouble limited Alcorn’s momentum. Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s defense and timely scoring proved enough to secure the 64-60 victory.

UAPB advances to the SWAC semifinals and will face the winner of Alabama State and Grambling.