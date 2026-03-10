Michael Vick’s Year 2 at HBCU Features Rivalries, Power Matchups

Michael Vick’s Second Season Begins at Norfolk State

Michael Vick’s second season leading the Norfolk State Spartans football program is beginning to take shape. The Spartans released their 2026 football schedule, unveiling a 12-game slate that blends traditional HBCU football rivalries, regional matchups, and high-profile road trips against FBS opponents.

The schedule also marks the second chapter in Vick’s evolving journey from NFL icon to HBCU head coach.

For a program that endured a difficult first season under the former quarterback, 2026 represents something bigger than just another schedule.

It represents a chance to prove that the foundation Vick began building in Norfolk is starting to take hold.

Year Two Begins for Michael Vick at Norfolk State

Michael Vick arrived at Norfolk State in December 2024 carrying both star power and questions.

The former NFL superstar followed a growing trend of high-profile former players leading HBCU programs, joining figures such as Deion Sanders and Eddie George who helped elevate the national profile of HBCU football while making a name for themselves as head coaches.

But Vick’s connection to Norfolk State runs deeper than the headlines.

A native of nearby Newport News, Virginia, Vick grew up just miles from campus and attended Spartans games as a young fan. When the opportunity arose to lead the program, it offered the Hampton Roads legend a chance to return home and invest in the community that helped shape him.

His first season in 2025, however, proved to be a reality check.

Norfolk State finished 1–11 overall and 0–5 in MEAC play, a rebuilding year that exposed the challenges of transitioning from NFL stardom to the grind of college coaching.

Still, the season wasn’t without its impact.

Attendance surged, the program drew national attention, and Vick embraced the realities of the HBCU coaching grind — from long bus rides to the daily work of building a roster and culture from the ground up.

In reflecting on the season during a podcast appearance with Carmelo Anthony, Vick admitted the experience was humbling but motivating.

He made one promise clear: he intends to leave the Norfolk State program better than he found it.

With a full offseason to build the roster and culture, the 2026 schedule now sets the stage for that next step.

Norfolk State’s 2026 Schedule Features Six Home Games

The Spartans will play six home games at William “Dick” Price Stadium, including several key matchups expected to draw major crowds in Hampton Roads.

Norfolk State opens the season Aug. 29 at home against the Winston-Salem State Rams, a game featuring an intriguing reunion storyline.

Winston-Salem State head coach Tory Woodbury previously served as Norfolk State’s assistant head coach and special teams coordinator. His return to Norfolk will mark the 23rd meeting between the programs and their first matchup since 2009.

The Spartans then hit the road for two high-profile in-state matchups.

Norfolk State travels to face the Old Dominion Monarchs football on Sept. 5 before visiting the Virginia Cavaliers football on Sept. 12. The game against Virginia will mark the first meeting between the two programs.

“Battle of the Bay” Returns to Norfolk

One of the highlights of the 2026 football schedule comes on Sept. 19 when Norfolk State hosts longtime rival Hampton Pirates football in the 67th edition of the “Battle of the Bay.”

The rivalry is one of the most recognizable matchups in HBCU football and consistently draws strong interest across the Hampton Roads region.

Following the rivalry showdown, Norfolk State begins a two-game road swing with a trip to Chicago to face the Chicago State Cougars football on Sept. 26 before traveling to Pennsylvania to take on the Robert Morris Colonials football on Oct. 3.

Homecoming and MEAC Play Ahead

Norfolk State closes the non-conference slate of its 2026 football schedule on Oct. 10 with Homecoming against the Virginia University of Lynchburg Dragons football.

Last year’s Homecoming drew a record crowd of more than 47,000 fans, underscoring the excitement surrounding Vick’s return to Hampton Roads and the renewed attention around the program.

After a bye week, the Spartans begin conference play on Oct. 24 with a road trip to face the defending MEAC champion South Carolina State Bulldogs football.

Norfolk State then returns home for consecutive conference games against Delaware State Hornets football on Oct. 31 and North Carolina Central Eagles football on Nov. 7.

The Spartans will travel to face the Morgan State Bears football on Nov. 14 before closing the regular season at home against the Howard Bison football on Nov. 21.

A Program Still Taking Shape

Year one for Michael Vick was defined by learning curves, roster limitations, and the reality of rebuilding a struggling HBCU football program.

But the foundation appears to be forming.

Vick has already brought renewed energy and visibility to Norfolk State football, and the second season will test whether that momentum can translate into wins.

With a schedule featuring historic rivalries, major regional opponents, and key MEAC matchups, the 2026 season will offer the clearest look yet at how far the Spartans have come under their new head coach.

For Vick, the mission remains simple.

Build something lasting — and prove that the long journey he promised in Norfolk is just getting started.