Michael Vick vows to leave Norfolk State better than he found it

NFL legend-turned-HBCU coach Michael Vick didn’t expect his coaching debut at Norfolk State to be a masterclass in humility. But a 1-11 season has a way of stripping everything back to the basics. In a recent appearance on the 7 PM in Brooklyn podcast with Carmelo Anthony, Vick opened up about the raw reality of his first year, a journey captured in his new documentary, “The Coach Vick Experience.”

A Reality Check in Norfolk

Vick was candid about the record, admitting that the documentary cameras might have stayed home if he’d known how the season would unfold. “I would have never documented anything if I knew we were going to go 1-11,” Vick told Anthony. However, the lopsided record revealed a resilience he hadn’t expected. Despite the losses, Vick noted that his team “never quit” and “battled hard,” suggesting that while the effort was there, the roster may have simply “maxed out in talent.”

Rather than being discouraged, the struggle has become fuel. In a poignant final team meeting, Vick challenged his players’ commitment. After turning his back and telling those who weren’t ready to get it right to leave, he turned back to find a room full of players still in their seats.

“So y’all locked in?” he asked. For Vick, that moment solidified the foundation for a “hell of a journey” ahead in 2026.

Year One for Michael Vick was a learning experience. (Steven J. Gaither photo)

The HBCU Grind

For a man who reached the pinnacle of NFL stardom, the transition to the HBCU landscape has been a grounding experience. Vick spoke passionately about “getting it from the mud,” embracing the grueling eight-hour bus rides and the lack of first-class amenities.

“I love the fact that I get to start out with them at an HBCU. The grind. Paying our dues… No plane. No extravagant — no first class, nothing. Doing it together.”

Vick is determined to leave the Norfolk State program better than he found it, a promise he intends to keep through hard work and mentorship.

Michael Vick has legends he can call

Vick hasn’t been navigating these waters alone. He credited Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders as a vital mentor. But he intentionally limited his calls to Sanders during the first year, believing he needed to experience the fire himself. Sanders’ advice was simple: “Do it your way. Don’t screw it up — but do it your way.”

To build his coaching identity, Vick is blending lessons from the greats he played for—taking “a piece from Deion, a piece from Andy [Reid], and a piece from Mike Tomlin.”

With three new quarterbacks incoming and 100% participation in current strength and conditioning programs, the 1-11 season is firmly in the rearview. Michael Vick isn’t just coaching football; he’s building a culture rooted in the same grit that defined his own storied career