WSSU still riding CIAA high, but ready for NCAA Tournament

WINSTON-SALEM, NC — Just over a week after cutting down the nets in Baltimore at the CIAA, the Winston-Salem State (WSSU) women gathered again for an NCAA milestone moment.

The Rams filed the Donald J. Reaves Building on campus late Sunday night for a Selection Sunday watch party with alumni, supporters and members of the WSSU community. When the bracket finally appeared, it confirmed what many already believed — the CIAA champions were headed to the NCAA Division II Tournament.



But the celebration was short-lived. For players and coaches alike, the focus quickly shifted from what had already been accomplished to what still lies ahead.

From CIAA celebration to NCAA preparation

The Rams are coming off a historic run in the CIAA Tournament, where they defeated Fayetteville State in the championship game to capture the program’s first CIAA women’s basketball title.

The team enters the NCAA Tournament with a 26-3 record and one of the best statistical profiles in the region. Winston-Salem State averages 66.4 points per game while holding opponents to just 51.4, creating a +15 scoring margin this season.



But even as the Rams watched their name appear on the NCAA bracket, senior guard Nevaeh Farmer made it clear that the team is not satisfied yet.

“I just know we’re not done yet,” Farmer said. “We got plenty more to go. We just ready to go.”

For Farmer, the days following the CIAA title have been about maintaining discipline rather than celebrating too long.

“We’ve been trying to get some rest and go into the training room,” she said. “And practice. Practice, practice. Because like I said, we still got more to go.”

Nevaeh Farmer scored 24 points in WSSU’s historic CIAA championship win. (Garrett Garms/WSSU photo)

A journey that feels surreal

For some Rams players, the NCAA appearance represents the deepest postseason run of their careers.

Farmer admitted the moment still hasn’t fully sunk in.

“It still doesn’t feel real,” she said. “I feel like it’s probably going to feel real once we’re actually playing in the NCAA.”

The moment carries personal meaning for the guard, who transferred to Winston-Salem State after an unconventional college path that included time at Francis Marion and junior college before arriving in Winston-Salem.

Looking back on that journey, Farmer said the support from the campus and community has been overwhelming.

“I honestly love the support,” she said. “I came from a rocky start with D2, had to go to JUCO and come back. My first year coming into Winston… I love the support.”

Forward Maia Charles, one of the Rams’ most consistent players this season, has helped anchor the team’s interior presence. Charles leads the team with 9.2 rebounds per game and averages 13 points while shooting nearly 49 percent from the field.

Her leadership has been critical as the Rams transition from celebrating a championship to preparing for the national tournament.

Tierra Terry soaks in the moment after winning the CIAA title. (Garrett Garms/WSSU photography)

Tierra Terry keeping WSSU grounded

Head coach Tierra Terry said seeing Winston-Salem State’s name appear on the NCAA bracket brought a moment of reality after a whirlwind week.

“We knew we were in. We weren’t exactly sure what number we would be,” Terry said. “Seeing it on the bracket is real. Seeing who you finally play is real.”

But Terry admitted she’s still processing the magnitude of the CIAA championship.

“I still haven’t processed the CIAA championship,” she said. “I’m still thinking about the feeling of cutting that net down for the first time in history.”

Even so, the focus for Terry has already shifted toward preparation.

“We’ve just kind of been working on ourselves this week,” she said. “But now we get to really lock in and see what we need to do against Glenville State.”

Keeping the main thing the main thing

The CIAA Tournament is one of the most celebrated events in HBCU sports, filled with energy and spectacle. The NCAA Tournament, however, is a different type of environment.

Terry said that difference actually helps keep her team focused.

“The pomp and circumstance really shouldn’t be the thing that motivates you anyway,” she said. “Just keeping the main thing the main thing.”

For a program that has already made history this season, the Rams believe their story is far from finished.

“We can celebrate later,” Terry said. “Right now we have to prepare.”