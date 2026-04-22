HBCU band names new leader following abrupt departure

Edward Waters University has made another change atop its HBCU band program this spring. It is turning to a familiar name after a brief leadership detour during a pivotal rebuilding effort.



The Jacksonville, Florida HBCU announced on April 21 that it has appointed Marques D. Graham as Director of Bands. Graham is no stranger to the institution. He is the founding architect of the “Triple Threat” Marching Band during the Edward Waters College era. Graham helped build the ensemble into a visible part of campus life. The university said his return is part of a broader effort to align band leadership, recruitment and academics as it expands the program for 2026-27.

The move comes just over a month EWU announced a major investment in the program. That earlier push included new brass, woodwind and percussion instruments. It also included 100 new uniforms and a renewed emphasis on building a credit-bearing marching band while also laying groundwork for concert and jazz ensembles.



But between that announcement and this week’s update, the program experienced an unexpected turn.



On March 27, Edward Waters University announced that Moses Evans, who had accepted the role of Director of the Triple Threat Marching Band, had decided not to move forward in the position. The university said it respected his decision and would continue the search with “urgency and care.”



That made this spring a notable one for Edward Waters University. The school was not just relaunching and rebranding its band program. It was also forced to reset its leadership search in real time.\

Familiar leader returns to Edward Waters University band

Now the university is betting on experience and institutional memory.



Graham brings more than two decades of collegiate band leadership experience. His résumé includes previous stops at Edward Waters College, Savannah State University, Wiley University and Allen University. The school also highlighted his academic background, noting that he holds a music education degree from South Carolina State University. He holds a master’s degree in educational design and technology from Full Sail University.



Just as important, Graham already understands the culture and expectations around the Edward Waters University band program.



Described as the founding architect of Triple Threat and said he helped establish a foundation of performance excellence and student engagement. EWU also said his bands have appeared in high-profile settings. That included performances connected to the National Football League and nationally recognized collegiate showcases.



That background gives Edward Waters something it needs right now. It gets a leader who can connect the program’s past to its future.



Graham made that clear in the university’s release.



“Returning to Edward Waters University presents a meaningful opportunity to build in alignment with the institution’s academic mission, growth, and commitment to student success,” Graham said. He added that the vision for the Triple Threat Marching Band is rooted in “structure, accountability, and excellence,” and noted that 2026 marks the 25th anniversary of the program.

That anniversary gives the hire added weight. This is not just a staffing move. It is also a symbolic return to a figure tied directly to the program’s foundation.

HBCU band rebuild remains about more than halftime

Edward Waters University has repeatedly framed this effort as bigger than performance.

The April 21 release said the band program will operate as an academically grounded, credit-bearing enterprise under Graham’s leadership. The university said the plan includes year-round instruction, structured recruitment pipelines and measurable outcomes tied to student achievement and ensemble performance.

Edward Waters University recently purchased instruments and new branded marching uniforms will be fully deployed beginning in the 2026-27 academic year. The university said those additions are meant to improve the student experience, strengthen instruction and reinforce a more cohesive institutional identity.

In a university statement, EWU said its focus isn’t simply on building a band. It is on building a program that reflects the full academic and developmental mission of the University.

That language mirrors what President A. Zachary Faison Jr. emphasized in the March 17 rollout. At that time, he said the goal was to support band students not only as performers but as learners.

So while the leadership path changed twice this spring, the overall message from the HBCU has stayed the same. Edward Waters wants a band program that can help drive school pride, recruitment and student development at the same time.

The school said it is actively recruiting musicians for Fall 2026, with auditions continuing through the spring and summer and scholarship opportunities available for qualified students.

For Edward Waters University, the latest move appears to close a brief but important chapter of uncertainty. After one leadership choice fell through, the university has turned to a figure who helped create Triple Threat in the first place.

Now the job will be turning a relaunch into real momentum.