Mississippi Valley ends five year drought in SWAC Tournament

The Grambling vs Mississippi Valley State SWAC Tournament matchup tips off Monday night as the No. 9 Tigers face the No. 12 Delta Devils in the opening round of the conference tournament.

While the records favor Grambling, Mississippi Valley State enters the tournament with one of the most electric scorers in the SWAC.

And in March, anything can happen.

Valley Returns to the SWAC Tournament

This appearance marks a milestone for Mississippi Valley State.

The Delta Devils have not played in the SWAC Tournament since the 2020-21 season. Their last championship run came in 2012, when Valley captured the conference title and earned an NCAA Tournament bid.

This season, the SWAC expanded the tournament field to include all 12 teams, allowing Valley an opportunity to compete despite finishing 2-16 in conference play (3-29 overall).

For the Delta Devils, simply reaching the tournament represents a step forward.

Michael James: One of the Nation’s Top Scorers

Mississippi Valley State enters the tournament behind the scoring brilliance of Michael James.

The standout guard was named SWAC Newcomer of the Year and First Team All-SWAC after a breakout season.

James averaged 21.4 points per game, ranking second in the conference and 14th nationally in scoring.

He also carried a massive workload for the Delta Devils, playing 37.2 minutes per game across 30 contests.

James finished the regular season with:

641 total points

43.5% shooting from the field

One of the highest usage rates in the conference

Simply put, Valley’s offense runs through him.

The Last Meeting: Grambling Wins 83-62

The last time these teams met, Grambling controlled the game in an 83-62 win.

The Tigers were efficient offensively, shooting 54 percent from the field and hitting 22-of-31 free throws.

Antonio Munoz led Grambling with 21 points, while Jimel Lane added 18 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double.

Roderick Coffee III contributed 11 points and seven assists, helping the Tigers maintain offensive balance.

Meanwhile, Michael James led Mississippi Valley State with 19 points and eight rebounds, but the Delta Devils struggled to match Grambling’s efficiency.

Grambling’s Balanced Attack

Unlike Valley’s heavy reliance on one scorer, Grambling features a more balanced offense.

Four Tigers scored at least nine points in the previous matchup, and the team finished with 15 assists on 28 made baskets.

Lane’s interior presence also gives Grambling a key advantage on the boards.

If the Tigers control the glass again, they will likely control the tempo.

Key Matchup to Watch

Michael James vs Grambling’s Defense

James is capable of taking over games.

However, Grambling forced Mississippi Valley State into tough shots in their previous meeting. The Delta Devils shot just:

39 percent from the field

25 percent from three-point range

If Grambling can limit James’ efficiency while forcing others to score, the Tigers will have the edge.

By the Numbers

Grambling

Record: 13-18 overall

SWAC record: 7-11

Last meeting vs MVSU: 83 points on 54% shooting

Mississippi Valley State

Record: 3-29 overall

SWAC record: 2-16

Michael James: 21.4 PPG (2nd in SWAC)

What to Expect

Grambling enters the SWAC Tournament opening round as the favorite.

Still, the presence of a high-level scorer like Michael James gives Mississippi Valley State a chance to make things interesting.

If the Tigers control the paint and maintain offensive efficiency, they should advance.

But if James gets hot, the Delta Devils could turn the tournament opener into a much tighter contest.