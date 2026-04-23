DeSean Jackson, Delaware State named in player assault lawsuit

Delaware State and head football coach DeSean Jackson are at the center of a new lawsuit filed by a former player who says he suffered catastrophic injuries during an alleged locker room assault in November 2025. The civil complaint also names assistant coach Travis Clark, director of football operations Jane Hicks and player Anthony Hebert as defendants.

The complaint was filed Thursday in Delaware Superior Court by Malachi Biggs. Biggs is a North Carolina resident who was enrolled at Delaware State and on the football team at the time of the alleged incident.

According to the lawsuit, the incident happened on Nov. 19, 2025, before a 6:30 a.m. practice. Biggs says he arrived early for treatment, then went into the locker room to get ready for practice. The complaint alleges Anthony Hebert confronted another player over an Instagram post and began choking him. It then says Hebert turned to Biggs over that same post.

The lawsuit alleges Hebert put Biggs in a chokehold and told him to “tap out.” Biggs claims he repeatedly tried to tap out and get free. The complaint says Hebert ignored those attempts, choked him until he lost consciousness and then dropped him to the floor.

Player details serious injuries

The lawsuit says Biggs suffered severe injuries when he hit the floor unconscious. Those alleged injuries include multiple jaw fractures, a deep chin laceration, damage to at least a dozen teeth and a severed ligament under his tongue. The complaint also says he later needed a metal plate placed in his chin.

Biggs was taken by ambulance to Kent General Hospital, according to the filing. The lawsuit says he later returned home to North Carolina for more treatment. He underwent surgery on Dec. 1, 2025, and has needed continued dental and oral care since then. The complaint states he has remained out of school since the incident and was still undergoing treatment as of April 10, 2026.

DeSean Jackson allegedly failed to discipline player

The lawsuit argues that Delaware State and DeSean Jackson failed to properly supervise the football program and failed to discipline Hebert after the alleged assault. The complaint alleges Hebert was not punished academically or athletically. It also says he was allowed to play in a game three days later.

The filing goes further than that. It alleges Delaware State officials and football staff allowed a dangerous environment to develop inside the program. The complaint claims there was inadequate supervision, poor discipline and tolerance of violent behavior described in the filing as “horseplay.” It also alleges Hebert later became associated with the football program as a graduate assistant or member of the coaching staff. Those are allegations contained in the lawsuit and have not been proven in court.

The complaint includes 10 counts, including negligence claims against Delaware State and staff members, as well as battery and emotional distress claims against Hebert. Biggs is seeking compensatory and punitive damages.

HBCU Gameday has reached out to Delaware State officials for comment and is awaiting a response.