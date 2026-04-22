Major HBCU conferences back new Black College Football Poll

A new era is coming to HBCU football.
The Black College Football Poll (BCFP) and Black College Football All-American teams will officially debut ahead of the 2026 college football season, bringing a unified system to recognize the top teams and players across HBCU programs.
Backed by All Four Major HBCU Conferences
The new initiative has been formally endorsed by all four major HBCU conferences:
- Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC)
- Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC)
- Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA)
- Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC)
This collaboration marks a rare and significant alignment across both NCAA Division I and Division II HBCU football.
How the Black College Football Poll Will Work
The Black College Football Poll will be released weekly during the regular season.
Voting will be conducted by a panel of:
- HBCU head coaches
- Selected media members
Each voter will submit a Top 10 ranking, with a points-based system:
- First place = 10 points
- Second place = 9 points
- Down to 1 point for 10th place
The poll will feature two divisions:
- NCAA Division I HBCU programs
- NCAA Division II HBCU programs
All-American Teams and Awards
In addition to the weekly poll, the voting panel will also select Black College Football All-American teams.
These will include:
- Preseason teams
- Postseason teams
- First Team and Second Team honors
Several individual awards will also be presented, including:
- Coach of the Year
- Offensive Player of the Year
- Defensive Player of the Year
- Freshman of the Year
A ‘Game-Changer’ for HBCU Football
Leaders from the four conferences emphasized the importance of the new initiative in a joint statement.
“We view this strategic alliance as a game changer for our respective leagues,” the statement read. “It is a significant step toward unifying our conferences while recognizing the best Black college football teams and student-athletes at the highest level.”
When It Launches
The first preseason Black College Football Poll and Preseason All-American teams are scheduled to be released on July 1, 2026.
From there, the poll will continue weekly throughout the season, creating a consistent national benchmark for HBCU football.
What It Means for HBCU Football
The creation of the Black College Football Poll brings long-awaited structure and visibility to HBCU football rankings and awards.
For the first time, teams and players across multiple conferences and divisions will be evaluated under a unified system—one designed specifically to highlight HBCU excellence.