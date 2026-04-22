Major HBCU conferences back new Black College Football Poll

A new era is coming to HBCU football.

The Black College Football Poll (BCFP) and Black College Football All-American teams will officially debut ahead of the 2026 college football season, bringing a unified system to recognize the top teams and players across HBCU programs.

Backed by All Four Major HBCU Conferences

The new initiative has been formally endorsed by all four major HBCU conferences:

Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC)

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC)

Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA)

Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC)

This collaboration marks a rare and significant alignment across both NCAA Division I and Division II HBCU football.

The Black College Football Poll will be released weekly during the regular season.

Voting will be conducted by a panel of:

HBCU head coaches

Selected media members

Each voter will submit a Top 10 ranking, with a points-based system:

First place = 10 points

Second place = 9 points

Down to 1 point for 10th place

The poll will feature two divisions:

NCAA Division I HBCU programs

NCAA Division II HBCU programs

The SWAC has announced a partnership for the creation of the Black College Football Poll & All-American Teams in 2026. pic.twitter.com/lMcra20JSs — Southwestern Athletic Conference (@theswac) April 22, 2026

All-American Teams and Awards

In addition to the weekly poll, the voting panel will also select Black College Football All-American teams.

These will include:

Preseason teams

Postseason teams

First Team and Second Team honors

Several individual awards will also be presented, including:

Coach of the Year

Offensive Player of the Year

Defensive Player of the Year

Freshman of the Year

Leaders from the four conferences emphasized the importance of the new initiative in a joint statement.

“We view this strategic alliance as a game changer for our respective leagues,” the statement read. “It is a significant step toward unifying our conferences while recognizing the best Black college football teams and student-athletes at the highest level.”

When It Launches

The first preseason Black College Football Poll and Preseason All-American teams are scheduled to be released on July 1, 2026.

From there, the poll will continue weekly throughout the season, creating a consistent national benchmark for HBCU football.

The creation of the Black College Football Poll brings long-awaited structure and visibility to HBCU football rankings and awards.

For the first time, teams and players across multiple conferences and divisions will be evaluated under a unified system—one designed specifically to highlight HBCU excellence.