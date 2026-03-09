Duke Legend Sends HBCU Back to March Madness

One of the top storylines in college basketball this season features a Duke legend and an HBCU program, as Nolan Smith has Tennessee State University back in the national spotlight. In his first season as head coach at Tennessee State University, the former Duke Blue Devils men’s basketball star guided the Tigers to the Ohio Valley Conference championship. The title secured Tennessee State an automatic bid to the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament — marking the program’s first appearance in March Madness since 1994.

Tennessee State Dominates the OVC Tournament

The Tigers entered the OVC Tournament as the No. 1 seed and backed it up with dominant play throughout the bracket.

Tennessee State capped the run with a statement victory over the No. 2-seeded Morehead State Eagles men’s basketball in the championship game, winning by nearly 30 points.

The dominant performance sealed one of the most memorable seasons in recent program history and placed a legend of Duke basketball at the center of an HBCU hoops story.

A Remarkable First Season for Nolan Smith

What makes the season even more impressive is how quickly Smith built a winner.

Smith didn’t officially take the job until mid-July last summer. That left very little time to recruit or build a roster through the transfer portal compared to most first-year coaches.

Still, he managed to put together a roster that delivered historic results.

Tennessee State finished the season 23–9 overall and 15–5 in conference play, closing the year on a six-game winning streak as one of the hottest teams entering March Madness.

Program Records Fall in Nashville

Nolan Smith didn’t just lead the Tigers to the tournament — he rewrote the record books.

Smith set a new program record for Division I wins in a single season for the Tigers with 23 victories. The previous mark was 21 wins during the 2015–16 season.

His immediate impact also earned him OVC Co-Coach of the Year honors in his very first season leading the program.

Recognition for Smith’s success didn’t just come from Nashville.

His alma mater, the Duke Blue Devils men’s basketball program, celebrated the achievement on social media.

The moment showed how the Duke family continues to support one of its legends as he builds his own legacy on the sidelines.

A Historic Moment for HBCU Basketball

Tennessee State’s March Madness bid represents a major moment for HBCU basketball.

With the Tigers headed to the NCAA Tournament, HBCU basketball will once again take the stage in March Madness.

That kind of representation on college basketball’s biggest stage brings national attention, new opportunities, and the potential for unforgettable tournament moments.

And leading the charge is Duke legend Nolan Smith, who just delivered one of the most impressive first seasons in recent college basketball history.