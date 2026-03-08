Tennessee State win ends NCAA Tournament drought

Tennessee State is dancing again, which means there will be three HBCUs in the NCAA Division I Tournament.

For the first time since 1994, Tennessee State is headed to the NCAA Tournament after blasting Morehead State 93-67 on Saturday in a championship-setting statement win. The Tigers controlled the game nearly from start to finish, leading for 39:05 and building a lead as large as 28 points on the way to the historic victory.



It is the latest milestone in a dream season for rookie head coach Nolan Smith, who has quickly changed the energy and expectations around the program.

More HBCU representation in the NCAA Tournament

And this win means something bigger than just one team’s breakthrough. With Tennessee State joining the automatic qualifiers from the MEAC and SWAC, the men’s NCAA Tournament is now guaranteed to feature at least three HBCU teams this season. That matters.

For years, the road to March Madness for an HBCU program has usually run through one of the traditional one-bid Black college leagues. Tennessee State changed that equation this season, giving the OVC its champion while also adding another Black college presence to the national bracket. It is a reminder that HBCU basketball is expanding its footprint beyond the usual lanes.

Tennessee State played with purpose and poise

As for the game itself, Tennessee State buried Morehead State early with a blistering first half. The Tigers shot 60 percent from the floor and a scorching 12-of-15 from three-point range before halftime, racing out to a 55-34 lead at the break. Travis Harper II set the tone with 15 first-half points, while Dante Harris added 16 before intermission as Tennessee State overwhelmed Morehead State with pace, shot-making and aggression.

By the final horn, five Tigers had scored in double figures. Antoine Lorick III led the way with 18 points, Harper finished with 17, Harris added 16 points and 11 rebounds, Carlous Williams scored 16 off the bench, and Aaron Nkrumah chipped in 14 points and six assists. Tennessee State shot 49.3 percent overall and hit 16-of-26 from beyond the arc, a devastating 61.5 percent clip.

Morehead State never truly recovered from that opening punch. George Marshall scored 17 points for the Eagles, but they shot just 36.2 percent from the floor and were chasing the game almost the entire afternoon.

Now the celebration begins for Tennessee State.

After more than three decades away, the Tigers are back in the NCAA Tournament — and they are bringing more HBCU representation with them.