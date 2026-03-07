Morehouse College ends 23-year SIAC Championship drought

Morehouse College ended a 23-year championship drought on Saturday night, beating Tuskegee University 66-56 to capture the SIAC men’s basketball title. The game was played at the brand Clayton County Convocation Center in Morrow, Georgia. The win pushed Morehouse to 22-9 on the season and gave first-year head coach Larry Dixon a statement victory in his debut campaign.

For Morehouse College, this was the kind of performance that showed why March can become special at an HBCU program with the right mix of toughness, shot-making and poise. The Maroon Tigers trailed early, with Tuskegee jumping out to an 8-0 lead in the opening minutes. But Morehouse quickly settled in behind its perimeter shooting and defensive pressure, flipping the game before halftime. Morehouse closed the first half with a 33-24 lead after holding Tuskegee to just 34.8 percent shooting in the period.

Morehouse College had the three-ball working early

Sincere Moore helped set the tone early, knocking down three first-half triples, while Sincere Key and JerMontae Hill also gave Morehouse a boost as the offense found rhythm. In the second half, the Maroon Tigers created real separation, building their lead to 17 points at 42-25 and never allowing Tuskegee to fully recover.

Josiah Lawson led Morehouse with 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting, giving the Maroon Tigers an efficient scoring presence throughout the night. Moore and Hill added 11 and 10 points, respectively, while Key also scored 10. Brandon Peters chipped in seven points and four assists, and Jared White added seven points with four assists as Morehouse finished at 48 percent from the field and knocked down 10 three-pointers.

Tuskegee led early but couldn’t finish.

Tuskegee entered the game at 22-6, but Morehouse made life difficult all night. The Golden Tigers shot just 35.8 percent from the field and 23.8 percent from three-point range. Kusamae Draper led Tuskegee with 13 points, while Anthony Wright had 11 points and 12 rebounds. RJ Walker also scored 11, but his five turnovers reflected the pressure Morehouse applied from start to finish.

This one will resonate beyond the final score in the SIAC. Morehouse did not just win a title — it broke a 23-year drought and did it in emphatic fashion under a first-year head coach. For one night, Morehouse stood at the top of HBCU basketball in the conference, and it looked every bit like a champion.