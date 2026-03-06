NCAA publishes report on ex-North Carolina A&T players betting probe

Two former North Carolina A&T men’s basketball student-athletes did not cooperate with an investigation into potential sports betting violations, according to a decision released by the Division I Committee on Infractions. The lack of cooperation in the investigation is a violation of NCAA rules, and as a result, the student-athletes are ineligible.

The individuals — Ryan Forrest and Landon Glasper — are no longer members of the school’s men’s basketball program and are not currently competing in NCAA college sports.

Investigation begins

In January 2025, the enforcement staff received notifications from integrity monitoring services and a state gaming regulator about suspicious betting activity on four North Carolina A&T games between December 2024 and January 2025. The next month, enforcement staff interviewed Forrest, Glasper and three other North Carolina A&T student-athletes and imaged their phones. For several months after the phones were imaged, the student-athletes did not respond to requests to review their data from the phone imaging service, which led to delays in the investigation. However, once enforcement staff were able to review the data, text messages on Forrest’s phone revealed photos of Forrest holding large amounts of cash around the time of the games under suspicion, as well as several text messages with screenshots of betting slips for NFL and NBA games.

Ryan Forrest (Courtesy of NCAT Athletics)

In March, during the investigation, Glasper entered the NCAA Transfer Portal and ultimately transferred to another school before leaving to compete in Serbia. Forrest also entered into the Transfer Portal and has not enrolled as a student-athlete at another NCAA school.

After both student-athletes entered the portal, they ignored several requests from both the enforcement staff and North Carolina A&T to produce financial records and participate in additional interviews. In September, enforcement staff contacted them one final time to renew the requests. Forrest declined to be interviewed and did not produce the requested documents. Glasper provided some but not all of the documents requested by enforcement staff before becoming unresponsive in October. Ultimately, neither participated in the resolution of their respective infractions cases.

Failure to cooperate in an NCAA investigation — including refusing to be interviewed or produce relevant materials — violates NCAA rules. As a result of the student-athletes’ conduct, the enforcement staff was unable to determine whether sports betting violations occurred. The student-athletes’ failure-to-cooperate violations are Level I.

Although the Committee on Infractions does not currently assess penalties for student-athletes who violated NCAA rules, their participation in violations is not without consequence. Student-athletes who are found to have violated NCAA rules are ineligible and can only be reinstated with the assistance of an NCAA school.

Members of the Committee on Infractions are drawn from the NCAA membership and public. The panel members who reviewed this case are Rich Ensor, former commissioner of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference and chief hearing officer for the panel; Kay Norton, president emerita at Northern Colorado; and Maureen Weston, professor of law at Pepperdine.