HBCU Begins Coaching Search as History Maker Takes New Role

An era quietly came to an end at Kentucky State University this week. The HBCU announced that men’s basketball head coach Dr. Jamaal Jackson will transition into a new administrative role after 10 seasons leading the Thorobreds program. The move comes after a nail-biting opening round loss in the 2026 SIAC Tournament.

Jackson will move into the Associate Athletic Director for Student Success position, where he will focus on supporting the academic and personal development of student-athletes across Kentucky State athletics.

His departure from the bench means Kentucky State will begin a national search for a new head men’s basketball coach, according to athletic director Grant Stepp.

“I would like to thank Dr. Jackson for his efforts to lead our basketball program over the last decade,” Stepp said in a statement released by the university. “He is a great ambassador for the institution and a valued member of this community. We are excited that he will continue to make a positive impact on the Kentucky State community in his new role serving our student-athletes.”

The search for the HBCU basketball program’s next head coach will begin immediately.

Winningest coach of the NCAA era

Jackson leaves the sideline as one of the most accomplished coaches in modern program history.

A Kentucky State alumnus, he became the winningest head coach of the program’s NCAA era during his decade leading the Thorobreds. Jackson also ranks among the top three winningest coaches in the program’s overall history.

During his tenure, Kentucky State University developed a reputation for an aggressive offensive style. In Jackson’s first season in 2016–17, the Thorobreds led the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference in scoring at 84.5 points per game.

His impact extended beyond the court.

Fifteen Kentucky State players signed professional basketball contracts during Jackson’s tenure, and he earned the National Association of Basketball Coaches Guardians of the Game Pillar Award for Education in 2023. That same year, he was named Kentucky State Athletics Coach of the Year.

A dramatic final game in the SIAC tournament

Jamaal Jackson’s final game on the Kentucky State bench came just days before the announcement.

The Thorobreds fell 81–79 to Savannah State University in the opening round of the 2026 SIAC Men’s Basketball Championship in Savannah, Georgia.

Kentucky State led 42–36 at halftime and appeared poised to advance after controlling much of the game.

But the Tigers rallied late, tying the game at 79 with under a minute remaining. Savannah State’s Jordan Mikell delivered the decisive moment with a tip-in basket in the final seconds.

Kentucky State still had one last chance. The Thorobreds missed a potential game-winning three-pointer as time expired.

Senior guard Aziel Blackwell led Kentucky State with 28 points and eight rebounds, while Keon Henderson added 16 points. Kur Maler recorded seven blocks and 10 rebounds, anchoring the Thorobreds’ defense.

While the tournament loss marked Jackson’s final game as head coach, the coaching transition was announced several days later as part of a broader move within the athletic department.

Another SIAC coaching transition after tournament play

This isn’t the first coaching change to follow an opening-round loss in the 2026 SIAC tournament, as Albany State head coach Patrick Gayle has stepped down following a two-point loss to Lemoyne-Owen.

For Kentucky State University, the move represents less of a departure and more of a transition.

Jamaal Jackson remains a key figure within the athletic department and will continue serving the university in a leadership role focused on student-athlete success.

National search underway

Kentucky State officials say the program is well-positioned for its next chapter.

“In a basketball-rich state like Kentucky, we believe this program has all the pieces in place to be a consistent competitor within HBCU, SIAC, and NCAA Division II basketball,” Stepp said.

The HBCU has hired Robert Sampson Consulting to assist in identifying the program’s next head coach.

For a program rooted in tradition and alumni leadership, the next hire will mark the beginning of a new era — while one of its most successful coaches remains part of the foundation.