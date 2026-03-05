HBCU Hoops Head Coach Out After Tournament Loss

The drama of conference tournament basketball often brings defining moments for programs. For one HBCU program, it also marked the end of an era. Just days after a heartbreaking first-round exit in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) tournament, Albany State head coach Patrick Gayle announced he will step down from his position after eight seasons leading the Golden Rams.

TheHBCU confirmed Gayle’s resignation on March 3, thanking the veteran coach for nearly a decade of leadership in Albany.

“We appreciate Coach Gayle’s commitment to Albany State and the time he has invested in our student-athletes over the past eight years,” Albany State Director of Athletics Dr. Kristene Kelly said in a statement. “We thank him for his service to the university and wish him well in his next chapter.”

Albany State officials said a national search for the next head coach of the HBCU basketball program will begin immediately.

Breaking: Patrick Gayle is OUT as Albany State’s Head Men’s Basketball Coach. He was hired in 2018. pic.twitter.com/cV1AOI6G3T — Liv Antilla (@livforhoops) March 4, 2026

A Tournament Thriller Ends the Season

Gayle’s final game on the sidelines came in a tightly contested SIAC tournament opener in Memphis, where the Golden Rams fell 76–74 to LeMoyne-Owen in a game that came down to the final possessions.

Albany State looked poised to advance after a sharp first half. The Golden Rams shot 52 percent from the field and an impressive 66.7 percent from three-point range before taking a 37–32 lead into halftime.

Jeremiah Edwards led the charge with a game-high 20 points on 7-of-12 shooting, knocking down three shots from beyond the arc while consistently attacking the basket.

Shakur Poteat delivered a strong all-around performance with 19 points, five rebounds, and three assists, controlling the pace for Albany State during long stretches of the contest.

Kendale Johnson added 15 points, including three three-pointers, while Khimani Hopkinson provided a spark off the bench with 13 points on a perfect 5-for-5 shooting night.

The Golden Rams finished the game shooting 50 percent from the field and 45 percent from three-point range, while dishing out 17 assists in one of their most efficient offensive performances of the season.

But the second half belonged to LeMoyne-Owen.

The Magicians outscored Albany State 44–37 after the break, erasing the halftime deficit and pulling ahead late in a back-and-forth finish that saw the lead change hands five times.

When the final buzzer sounded, the Golden Rams’ season ended with a narrow two-point loss and a 12–17 overall record.

Eight Seasons in Albany

Patrick Gayle’s tenure at Albany State spanned eight seasons from 2018 to 2026 and produced 91 victories.

His most successful campaign came during the 2019–20 season, when the Golden Rams captured the SIAC East Division title and advanced to the SIAC tournament championship game.

Beyond wins and losses, Gayle built a program identity centered on defense, discipline, and development. His teams emphasized forcing turnovers and pushing the pace in transition.

Under Gayle’s leadership, Albany State’s men’s basketball program ranked first among all NCAA Division II programs in community service hours. His teams also regularly placed HBCU student-athletes on the SIAC Commissioner’s All-Academic Team and the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll.

Before arriving in Albany, Gayle spent six seasons at St. Thomas University in Miami Gardens, where he compiled a 125–51 record, won two Sun Conference regular-season titles, and led the program to two NAIA Sweet 16 appearances.

A Program Turning the Page

Patrick Gayle’s resignation now opens a new chapter for Albany State basketball as the Golden Rams look ahead to the 2026–27 season.

The next head coach at the HBCU will inherit a roster that showed flashes of offensive efficiency during the SIAC tournament and a program culture built around student-athlete development.

For Albany State, the search for the next leader begins immediately.

For Gayle, the final chapter of his Golden Rams tenure closed in the most fitting way possible — with the intensity and emotion of March basketball.