HBCU basketball coach pays tribute to four year old “assistant coach”

North Carolina Central University paused to remember Onyx Williams, a young life that left an unforgettable mark on the HBCU basketball program and community.

Before its recent game, the NC Central men’s basketball team held a moment of silence honoring Williams. The Durham child’s courage and joy inspired countless people before his passing on March 3. Though he was only four years old, those who encountered him say his impact stretched far beyond his years.

Williams’ story captured hearts across the Triangle and beyond after his family shared his battle with high-grade glioma, a rare and aggressive brain tumor. The young boy’s journey led to an unforgettable experience with the Eagles last fall when he was welcomed as a special guest by head coach LeVelle Moton and the program.w

For one day, Williams wasn’t just a fan — he was part of the team.

Onyx Williams joins NCCU

Last November, Onyx Williams was invited to be “Coach for a Day” with the HBCU squad. The young Durham native spent time with the team, attended meetings and even had the chance to draw plays on the whiteboard alongside Moton.

The experience came after Williams’ story spread on social media, prompting an outpouring of support from people wanting to help create joyful moments for him and his family.

His father, Raheem Williams, said the response from the community and across the world was overwhelming.

“I feel really good. I feel poured into. We’ve been getting a plethora of invites and opportunities,” Williams said at the time. “I received a message from a boy in Africa. He just wanted to say, ‘I love your music. I see what’s going on with your son. We’re praying for you.’”

The family was preparing for Williams to begin radiation treatments in November, but they also focused on making memories along the way. Community members stepped in to help, including local social media personality Caitlin Gooch, known as the “Black Cowgirl,” who invited Onyx to visit her ranch and ride horses.

Through it all, the four-year-old maintained a bright spirit that resonated with everyone he met.

UNC head coach Hubert Davis poses with LeVelle Moton while both flank Onyx Williams.

NC Central felt Onyx’s impact

At NC Central, Williams’ brief time with the program left a deep impression on players and coaches alike.

Moton said meeting the young boy changed his perspective and reminded the team about what truly matters in life.

After the Eagles’ loss to South Carolina State this week, Moton reflected on Williams’ passing and the lessons he brought to the program.

“The real victory of life is being here. Being beloved. Showing yourself and loving your neighbor, and affecting and impacting other people’s lives as much as possible,” Moton said. “Because the truth of the matter — it’s inevitable — we all have our expiration date. We just don’t know what it is. Or when it is.”

Moton said he only spent about 24 hours with Williams but believes the young boy left a permanent impact on his life.

“He was a four-year-old kid that I had the pleasure of meeting for 24 hours and he impacted my life far more than I impacted his,” Moton said. “He showed me perspective. Hopefully he showed our team perspective. He showed us how to approach each day with a smile on his face. Just showed us how to fight.”

The Eagles honored Williams with a moment of silence, reflecting on the courage and joy he brought to the program during his time with them.

HBCU love

Moments like these reflect the deeper bonds that often exist within the HBCU community, where athletics frequently intersect with family, mentorship and community care.

At historically Black colleges and universities, teams often embrace young fans, families and local communities as extensions of the program. Williams’ time with the Eagles illustrated that spirit.

For LeVelle Moton, the lesson Williams left behind goes far beyond basketball.

“I honestly believe that God sends angels disguised as friends sometimes to teach us about life and love,” Moton said. “Because we get sidelined. We start worrying about irrelevant things in life.”

He continued with a reflection that resonated across the room.

“When you have an obituary, it’s not going to say how many points you scored, how many assists you had or how many rebounds you had,” Moton said. “It’s going to be how did you impact this earth through other people’s lives.”

In the days since his passing, many across Durham and the NC Central community say that is exactly what Onyx Williams did.

And though his time was brief, his legacy — like his smile — will continue to inspire.