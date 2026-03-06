MEAC: Howard women clinch title, top seed in tournament

NORFOLK, Va., March 5, 2026 – The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) has announced the women’s pairings for the 2026 MEAC Basketball Tournament, scheduled for March 11–14 at the Norfolk Scope Arena.

Howard returns to the top of MEAC standings, earning the No. 1 seed after clinching the regular-season title with a 74–59 win over Norfolk State to finish with a 13-1 conference record.

Maryland Eastern Shore secured the No. 2 seed finishing with an 11-3 conference mark.

The three-time defending tournament champion, Norfolk State, also finished the regular season 11-3, and enter the tournament as the No. 3 seed.

Coppin State claims the No. 4 spot in the MEAC standings, while North Carolina Central secured the No. 5 seed for a second consecutive year with a 5–9 conference record.

Morgan State earned the No. 6 seed, followed by Delaware State at No. 7 after finishing 4–10 in conference play.

South Carolina State rounds out the field as the No. 8 seed and will open the conference tournament on Wednesday, March 11, against top-seeded Howard at noon.

No. 2 Maryland Eastern Shore will face No. 7 Delaware State immediately following Game 1.

Thursday’s quarterfinal action begins at noon with No. 4 Coppin State taking on No. 5 North Carolina Central. No. 3 Norfolk State will follow against No. 6 Morgan State at 2 p.m.

Friday’s semifinal games are scheduled for noon and 2 p.m.

The women’s championship game will tip off Saturday, March 14, at 4 p.m. and will air live on ESPNews.

The 2026 MEAC Basketball Tournament is a single-elimination competition featuring both men’s and women’s teams from across the conference.