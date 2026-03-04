HBCU Player Gets Jersey Retired While He’s Still Playing

At an HBCU where legacy is earned, not inherited, Kusamae Draper carved his name into the history of Tuskegee University. From the moment he arrived on campus, he chose development over departure. As a result, Tuskegee gained more than a standout forward. It gained a symbol of commitment.

Draper claimed SIAC Player of the Year honors for the 2025-2026 season. That distinction carries weight anywhere. However, it resonates differently at Tuskegee, an HBCU rooted in tradition and excellence. Moreover, the award followed an even rarer moment: the university retired his jersey. In today’s transfer era, players often move quickly. Instead, Draper stayed. Consequently, his loyalty amplified the achievement. He is also the first basketball player in Tuskegee history to have his jersey retired.

“It meant a lot getting my jersey retired, it was senior night, a lot of my family was there and it was unexpected,” he told HBCU Gameday. “It was something that made me feel really proud of myself because not only my accomplishments personally, but how people around me see me and how my coach (Benjy Taylor) viewed me.”

Draper continued to say “It’s the legacy I am leaving behind.”

Tuskegee delivered a dominant season. The Golden Tigers finished first in the West Division with a 19–5 conference record and a 20–7 overall mark. In addition, this HBCU program earned votes in the NCAA Division II NABC Rankings. That recognition signaled respect beyond the SIAC. Even more impressively, Tuskegee climbed to No. 7 in the South Region as of March 4. Therefore, the Golden Tigers entered serious NCAA Division II tournament discussions.

At the center of it all stands Draper.

Averaging 16.3 points per game, 7.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists, Draper started all 26 games this season for Tuskegee. His impact stretches far beyond the stat sheet. He is the anchor of a Tuskegee team eyeing a SIAC championship and a meaningful run in the NCAA Division II tournament—ambitions that feel well within reach for this team.

When asked by HBCU Gameday what it meant to win SIAC Player of the Year, Draper said, “It was a huge accomplishment. It was something I couldn’t do without the support around me, as far as my teammates, coaches and family. It wasn’t something I did on my own.”

Major honors for the Golden Tigers ??



Kusamae Draper has been named SIAC Player of the Year and First Team All-SIAC, Khalil Genwright earned Second Team All-SIAC, and head coach Benjy Taylor has been named SIAC Coach of the Year following Tuskegee’s outstanding season.#SIAC pic.twitter.com/7lGcBYA5xW — Tuskegee Men’s Basketball (@Tuskegee_MBB) March 4, 2026

But perhaps the most powerful part of Draper’s story is not just production—it’s perseverance.

Tuskegee head coach Benjy Taylor told HBCU Gameday, “In today’s era I just thought it was important that we recognize a young man who has done it a different way!”

It is increasingly rare in today’s college basketball landscape to see a freshman arrive on campus and remain through graduation. That, however, is exactly what Draper did at Tuskegee.

“(He) Came here as a freshman, worked his way into the best player in the league.” Taylor continued. “So some 1400 points and 700 rebounds later all for Tuskegee University it was a no brainer (to retire his jersey.)”

Those 1,400 points and 700 rebounds are more than statistics; they are pillars of a legacy built at an HBCU that values both performance and purpose. Draper didn’t chase brighter lights. He became the light at Tuskegee.

“Being there (Tuskegee) all four years and grinding it out all the way until the end and walk away with the ultimate accolade (POY)” – Draper

And he did it in the classroom, too. Graduating on time with a 3.5 GPA in Construction Science, Draper embodies the dual excellence that HBCUs like Tuskegee champion—athletic dominance paired with academic discipline. In many ways, his career is a blueprint for what HBCU athletics can and should represent.

Preseason All-First Team.

SIAC Player of the Year.

Jersey retired.

Graduating with honors.

“To be at Tuskegee all four years was a blessing.” Draper said. “Staying there was the best for my future, it was home and family.”

As the Golden Tigers push toward postseason play, one truth is undeniable: this HBCU program is not merely competing; it is asserting itself. And at the heart of that assertion stands Kusamae Draper, a Tuskegee man through and through.

“Hopefully I get to walk away with a Championship (SIAC.) – Kusamae Draper

In an age defined by movement, he chose commitment.

In a culture chasing headlines, he built heritage.

At an HBCU that has shaped generations, Kusamae Draper ensured his name will be spoken for many more to come.