NCAT prepares for opening round of CAA Tournament

The CAA Tournament opens Friday with a matchup between North Carolina A&T and Northeastern, two teams looking to extend their seasons after difficult conference campaigns. NCAT enters the tournament at 11–18 overall and 4–14 in CAA play, while Northeastern finished 6–23 overall and 2–16 in the conference.

Both teams struggled during the regular season, but tournament play offers a clean slate. A closer look at the season statistics reveals several areas that could shape Friday’s game.

Scoring Outlook

Both teams score at similar rates.

N.C. A&T: /bold> 75.2 points per game

/bold> 75.2 points per game Northeastern: /bold> 74.4 points per game

However, the defensive numbers tell a slightly different story. Northeastern allowed 81.2 points per game, compared to 77.5 points per game allowed by NCAT.

That difference helped the Aggies finish with a scoring margin of –2.3, while Northeastern finished at –6.8.

In a tournament setting, defensive consistency often becomes the difference.

Rebounding Could Be the Deciding Factor

One area where North Carolina A&T holds a clear advantage is on the glass.

N.C. A&T: /bold> 37.0 rebounds per game

/bold> 37.0 rebounds per game Northeastern: /bold> 31.7 rebounds per game

The Aggies also own a +3.9 rebounding margin, while Northeastern sits at –3.3.

If NCAT can control the boards Friday, it could limit Northeastern’s second-chance opportunities while creating extra possessions of its own.

Three-Point Shooting Comparison

Northeastern has relied more heavily on the three-point shot this season.

Northeastern: /bold> 7.6 threes per game, 33.7% shooting

/bold> 7.6 threes per game, 33.7% shooting N.C. A&T: /bold> 5.8 threes per game, 31.8% shooting

The Huskies have attempted 125 more three-pointers than the Aggies this season, meaning perimeter defense will be a major focus for NCAT.

If Northeastern finds rhythm from beyond the arc, it could quickly shift momentum.

Free Throw Advantage for the Aggies

Another important edge for N.C. A&T is its ability to get to the free-throw line.

N.C. A&T: /bold> 17.8 free throws made per game

/bold> 17.8 free throws made per game Northeastern: /bold> 11.9 free throws made per game

That difference could be critical in a close tournament game, where late fouls and free throws often determine the outcome.

Ball Security and Turnovers

Turnovers have been a challenge for the Aggies this season.

N.C. A&T: /bold> 12.8 turnovers per game

/bold> 12.8 turnovers per game Northeastern: /bold> 11.6 turnovers per game

Northeastern also owns the stronger assist-to-turnover ratio (1.3) compared to 0.9 for NCAT.

Limiting mistakes will be essential if the Aggies hope to capitalize on their rebounding and free-throw advantages.

What to Watch Friday

While both teams struggled during the regular season, the numbers suggest a few areas could determine the outcome:

NCAT’s rebounding edge

Northeastern’s three-point shooting

Free throw opportunities for the Aggies

Turnover margin

Tournament games often swing on small statistical advantages, and both teams will be looking to find theirs in the opening round.

Reader Question

One stat stands out heading into Friday’s matchup: North Carolina A&T averages more than five rebounds per game than Northeastern.

If the Aggies control the boards and create extra possessions, could rebounding be the difference that sends N.C. A&T to the next round of the CAA Tournament?

Let us know what you think in the comments or send us a message via social media.