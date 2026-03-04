March Madness: Top 25 HBCU Squad Goes Down in Absolute Shocker

March Madness has tipped off in the HBCU world and Edward Waters University is its first victim. The SIAC Quarterfinals opened with a stunning upset that reshaped the tournament bracket and energized the HBCU hoops community.

Albany State, fifth in the SIAC East, rolled past no.1 Edward Waters, 80-49. Edward Waters entered on a 14-game winning streak. The Tigers were also ranked No. 22 nationally in the latest WBCA Poll. But March Madness thrives on surprises, and Albany State delivered one.

The Golden Rams set the tone immediately. They jumped out to a 21–8 lead after the first quarter. The momentum continued in the second. By halftime, Albany State led 37–21 and controlled every facet of the game. Their poise reflected the pride and competitiveness of HBCU postseason basketball. In the second half, the lead ballooned to 29 points.

Defense made the difference. Edward Waters, the nation’s top-ranked scoring defense, never found its rhythm. The Tigers, who allow just 49.4 points per game, were held to 20.0% shooting from the field. They shot only 10.5% from beyond the arc. Albany State also dominated the boards, out-rebounding Edward Waters 59-36. It was a complete March Madness performance.

Na’Haviya Paxton led the way with 28 points, 11 rebounds, and 5 steals. She set the tempo and anchored the effort on both ends. Her performance reversed a regular-season script that saw Edward Waters sweep both matchups in December and February.

Now, Albany State advances to the semifinals. The Golden Rams will face the winner of #3E Benedict and #2W Lane. Their March Madness journey continues, and the HBCU spotlight shines even brighter.

Follow the SIAC Basketball Tournament.