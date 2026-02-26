Grambling to Break Ground on Cutting-Edge Indoor Facility

Grambling Indoor Facility Project Signals New Era for Tiger Athletics

Grambling State isn’t just building a practice facility. It’s building its next era. On March 6 at 11 a.m., the university will officially break ground on a state-of-the-art indoor athletic training facility adjacent to the Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Football Stadium support complex. The ceremony marks a major step forward for one of the most storied HBCU athletic brands.

More Than Bricks and Steel

Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Trayvean D. Scott framed the project as more than a construction milestone.

“Today, we announce breaking ground on more than a facility — we’re building the next chapter of excellence,” Scott said. “This indoor facility is an investment in our student-athletes, our coaches, and our future. It honors our legacy while positioning us to compete at the highest level. The best days of Grambling State University Athletics are still ahead.”

The facility will feature:

A 70-yard turf field

Climate-controlled training space

Dedicated sports medicine and strength development areas

Team preparation and meeting spaces

The design centers on year-round access and competitive preparation — a key separator in modern college athletics.

Linking Legacy to the Future

The complex will rise next to the home of Eddie G. Robinson’s legendary football dynasty. That placement is symbolic.

Grambling built its brand on dominance, discipline, and development. Now, it’s pairing that tradition with modern infrastructure.

University President Dr. Martin Lemelle Jr. emphasized that the investment extends beyond athletics.

“This moment represents vision in action. We believe in creating environments where our students can thrive, compete, and lead,” Lemelle said. “Today, we are building more than a facility. We are building momentum.”

He also acknowledged the role of state funding in making the project possible, underscoring Louisiana’s continued investment in the university’s growth.

A Broader HBCU Arms Race

When Grambling first unveiled plans for the Indoor Athletic Training and Performance Facility last fall, it immediately ranked among the most ambitious infrastructure projects across HBCU athletics.

Now, with the groundbreaking set, that vision moves from rendering to reality.

Across the HBCU landscape, schools are investing heavily in facilities as recruiting, NIL, and national visibility continue to reshape the competitive landscape. For Grambling — a program synonymous with excellence — this project signals that the Tigers intend to compete with modern tools that match their historic reputation.

The Next Chapter

For decades, Grambling has produced champions — from SWAC titles to NFL standouts.

This facility won’t change the past.

But it may shape the future.

On March 6, when shovels hit the dirt beside one of the most iconic stadiums in Black college football, it will mark more than just the start of construction.