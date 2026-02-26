Grambling State Extends Mickey Joseph After 7–5 Season

Grambling State Secures Mickey Joseph Through 2027

Grambling State is doubling down on its football rebuild. Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Trayvean D. Scott announced that the HBCU has agreed to a two-year contract extension with head coach Mickey Joseph. The extension secures Joseph through the 2027 season and includes option years in 2028 and 2029.

“This decision reflects our belief in the future of Grambling State football,” Scott said in a statement. “We are committed to building a program defined by discipline, development, and championships. Coach Joseph’s leadership continues to move us forward, and we are confident that the foundation being laid today will position us for sustained success in the years ahead.”

Joseph, who was hired in December 2023 as the 15th head coach in the HBCU football program’s history, has led the Tigers through two transitional seasons. After a 5–7 debut campaign in 2024, Grambling improved to 7–5 in 2025 — the program’s first winning season since 2019 and its highest single-season win total since 2017.

Through two seasons, Joseph holds a 12–12 overall record and a 6–10 mark in Southwestern Athletic Conference play.

“I want to sincerely thank our administration, our players, and Tiger Nation for their continued trust and support,” Joseph said. “It means a great deal to lead this program. We are working every day to build something special for the future, and I am grateful for the opportunity to continue serving this university and these young men.”

Restore Order

Joseph arrived at Grambling State with a clear mandate. To restore stability to an HBCU football program navigating the post–Hue Jackson era and still seeking sustained success decades after the retirement of Hall of Fame coach Eddie Robinson.

His tenure has emphasized discipline and identity. Following a midseason loss to Bethune-Cookman in 2024, Joseph reshaped his staff, including a change at offensive coordinator. One year later, the Tigers leaned into a physical rushing attack that helped fuel their return to a winning record.

Despite a résumé built on developing elite wide receivers at LSU — where he coached Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase on the 2019 national championship team — Joseph shifted Grambling’s offensive identity in 2025. He publicly committed to a run-first philosophy, saying his goal was to “run the ball to run the ball… and bloody your nose every single time.”

The adjustment helped stabilize a roster that battled injuries during his first season, including setbacks at quarterback.

Deep Ties to Grambling

Joseph’s connection to both Grambling and HBCU football predates his head coaching tenure.

He previously served as wide receivers coach and special teams coordinator under Broderick Fobbs from 2014 to 2015. During that stretch, the Tigers went 16–8 and captured the 2015 SWAC West Championship. Joseph has often pointed to those years as foundational in building relationships within the Grambling community.

Before returning to north Louisiana, Mickey Joseph spent more than three decades in coaching. Including prominent stops at LSU and Nebraska. In 2022, he became the first Black head coach in any sport in Nebraska history when he was elevated to interim head coach during the season.

He also previously served as head coach at Langston University and has long been regarded as one of the nation’s stronger recruiters, earning recognition from Rivals.com in 2019.

Stability Moving Forward

Joseph’s contract reportedly pays approximately $325,000 annually, with performance incentives tied to the Bayou Classic, SWAC championships, and a Celebration Bowl appearance.

For Grambling, the extension signals administrative confidence in incremental progress. From 5–7 to 7–5 — represents more than a one-year spike.

Instead, university leadership is betting that Joseph’s “#RestoreOrder” blueprint can translate into sustained contention in the SWAC.

The Tigers have not won a conference championship since 2017. With Mickey Joseph now under contract through at least 2027, the timeline for turning progress into titles becomes clearer.