Jackson State Band Joins ‘MICHAEL’ After Legacy Bowl Buzz

When the Sonic Boom of the South hit the field at the HBCU Legacy Bowl, it felt bigger than a halftime show. It felt… cinematic. Three days later, the speculation has turned into confirmation. Jackson State University’s Sonic Boom of the South is officially part of Lionsgate’s “MICHAEL CELEBRATES: Legacy, Artistry, Culture” campaign. The HBCU marching band initiative is promoting the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic MICHAEL.

But the path to that confirmation tells the real story.

The Halftime Tribute That Sparked the Rumors

On February 21, during halftime of the 2026 HBCU Legacy Bowl, the Sonic Boom delivered a full Michael Jackson medley that blended “Don’t Stop ’Til You Get Enough,” “Liberian Girl,” “Jam,” and “Leave Me Alone” into one tightly choreographed showcase.

The precision stood out immediately. The staging felt deliberate. The MJ-inspired visuals were layered throughout the performance. And perhaps most notably, the timing aligned almost perfectly with the growing promotional push behind the MICHAEL biopic.

It didn’t feel random.

The band’s own media team released footage of the halftime tribute over the weekend, and social media quickly connected the dots. Fans began speculating that Jackson State might be part of something larger tied to the film’s marketing campaign.

At the time, however, there was no official confirmation.

Then Florida A&M entered the conversation.

FAMU Officially Launches the Initiative

On February 24, Lionsgate formally launched the “MICHAEL” X HBCU Marching Bands Initiative with Florida A&M’s Marching “100.”

Unlike the Legacy Bowl performance footage that circulated online, the FAMU feature was a dedicated Lionsgate-produced campaign piece. It was filmed and edited specifically for the initiative and carried unified branding under the banner “MICHAEL CELEBRATES: Legacy, Artistry, Culture.”

The launch centered on a high-energy performance of “Don’t Stop ’Til You Get Enough,” led by Oluwamodupe “Dupe” Oloyede, the first female head drum major in Marching 100 history. The moment tied Michael Jackson’s legacy of breaking barriers to the next generation of HBCU leadership.

Lionsgate’s messaging was clear: FAMU marked the first installment, and more chapters were on the way.

That only intensified speculation surrounding the Sonic Boom of the South.

Jackson State’s Official Campaign Video

On February 25, Lionsgate released its own video featuring Jackson State’s Sonic Boom — separate from the Legacy Bowl halftime footage that had already circulated.

This was not a repost of the game performance. It was a purpose-built campaign installment. Filmed and edited by Lionsgate and packaged with the same production elements used in the FAMU rollout. The video featured the “Can You Feel It X MLK Remix,” campaign branding, and graphics promoting the film’s April 24, 2026, theatrical release.

That video drop removed any doubt.

Jackson State is officially part of the “MICHAEL” X HBCU Marching Bands Initiative.

Don’t Sleep On The Legacy Bowl Moment

In hindsight, the Legacy Bowl tribute reads less like coincidence and more like careful sequencing.

The Sonic Boom’s drum majors are famously known as the “Jackson Five,” making the band a natural creative fit for any Michael Jackson–centered collaboration.

The halftime tribute may not have been the official campaign installment, but it created a spark, generated the buzz, and primed the audience for what was coming next.

With Florida A&M and Jackson State now confirmed as the first two pillars of the initiative, the campaign is clearly unfolding in deliberate movements rather than isolated drops.

And if you’ve watched closely, there’s another subtle detail worth noting.

At the end of FAMU’s performance video, the drum major tosses the baton skyward.

In Jackson State’s official campaign feature, the drum major opens by catching a baton — and closes by sending it upward once again.

Whether symbolic or strategic, the baton appears to be moving.

Where it lands next may tell us who joins the initiative’s final act.

The rollout isn’t loud about its transitions.

But it is choreographed.

And it’s marching perfectly in step.