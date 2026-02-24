FAMU Band honors Michael Jackson with incredible performance

Florida A&M University is honoring the legacy of Michael Jackson in a major way.

In celebration of Black History Month and ahead of the worldwide release of “MICHAEL,” the Marching 100 delivered a high-energy performance of Jackson’s hit “Don’t Stop ’Til You Get Enough.”

The tribute connects HBCU band culture with Jackson’s global influence on music, movement and performance.

A Shared Legacy of Excellence

FAMU leaders say the moment reflects a shared tradition of excellence.

“At FAMU, excellence is not a goal. It is our tradition,” said President Marva B. Johnson, J.D. “Michael Jackson transformed culture, broke barriers and demanded a standard of artistry the world had never seen. That spirit lives in every step our Marching 100 takes on the field.”

Similarly, the university’s band program sees a direct connection between Jackson’s precision and the discipline required in HBCU marching culture.

“Michael Jackson elevated entertainment through originality and discipline — the same standard the Marching 100 has upheld for decades,” said Shelby Chipman, Ph.D., FAMU’s director of bands.

Historic Leadership Moment for the Marching 100

The performance also marked a milestone for the band.

Oluwamodupe “Dupe” Oloyede, the first female head drum major in Marching 100 history, led the tribute.

“Serving as the first female head drum major while honoring Michael Jackson is incredibly meaningful,” Oloyede said. “Progress requires courage. As student leaders at an HBCU, we are empowered to challenge limits, innovate boldly and carry our culture forward.”

Her leadership mirrors Jackson’s own history of redefining expectations on the global stage.

The “MICHAEL” X HBCU Marching Bands Initiative

The tribute is part of the broader “MICHAEL” X HBCU Marching Bands initiative, which celebrates pioneers while spotlighting the next generation of creators and performers.

Briana McElroy, head of digital marketing for Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, emphasized the cultural connection.

“For Michael’s fans everywhere, his legacy of performance and artistry is enduring,” McElroy said. “That legacy lives powerfully within HBCU communities, where music, movement and excellence have long been expressions of culture and identity.”

The collaboration bridges tradition and future, highlighting how HBCUs continue to shape global culture.

When Does “MICHAEL” Release?

The Marching 100’s Michael Jackson tribute can be viewed on FAMU’s official social media platforms and on the film’s official channels.

“MICHAEL” is scheduled for theatrical release on April 24, 2026.