FAMU and NCAT take HBCU Golf Titles at Arcis

The third annual Arcis HBCU Golf Championship delivered championship drama, clutch performances, and another celebration of Black excellence in golf at The Club at Weston Hills in Weston, Florida. At tourney’s end it was Florida A&M, North Carolina A&T and Miles College standing tall.

Hosted by Arcis Golf — owner and operator of 88 private, resort, and daily fee clubs nationwide — the 54-hole tournament featured 95 players representing 17 men’s and women’s teams from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Beyond competition, the event included career expos, networking opportunities, youth golf clinics, and alumni events designed to grow the game.

Florida A&M Wins Men’s Team Title

Florida A&M captured the men’s championship with a three-round total of 759 (+39), edging Alabama State by just two strokes (761, +41). Alabama A&M finished third at 770 (+50).

The Rattlers answered every challenge down the stretch, avoiding costly mistakes and stacking steady scores under pressure.

Phalatphon Viboonviriyasakul delivered the defining moment of the tournament. He finished at 184 (+4) after rounds of 74-74-36 and won the individual title on the first playoff hole. His composure under pressure sealed both the medalist honor and FAMU’s team triumph.

Sascha Robinson added a T-3 finish at 186 (+6), highlighted by a tournament-best 68 in Round 2. Emilio Garcia (T-9, +13) and Miguel Illas (18th, +19) provided critical depth as Florida A&M secured the narrow victory.

North Carolina A&T Claims Women’s Championship

On the women’s side, North Carolina A&T continued its dominant season.

The Aggies won the team title with a 786 total, finishing ahead of Howard (790) and Texas Southern (799).

Senior Ekaterina Prokhorova claimed medalist honors with a 187 performance, earning her third win of the season. Teammate Tori Mouton finished fourth at 195, helping the Aggies secure their third team victory of the year.

Miles College went on to win the Division II men’s title.

Growing the Game

The championship also featured youth clinics, a Divine Nine Alumni Challenge, and networking events designed to connect student-athletes with career opportunities in the golf industry.

As Arcis Golf CEO Blake Walker noted, the lessons learned at this championship extend far beyond the course — building pathways, experience, and lasting opportunity for HBCU student-athletes.